By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Designer Christopher Kane added
a futuristic edge to his vision for spring/summer 2013, fusing
nuts and bolts, bows and plastic ruffles for a star-studded
audience at his London Fashion Week ready-to-wear show on
Monday.
American Vogue editor Anna Wintour was joined by British
Prime Minister David Cameron's wife Samantha along with trendy
London socialites Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe to watch models
with slicked-back ponytails and spiked shoes strut down a runway
decked out with a silver hologram.
Kane's looks varied from boxy white jackets, candy-coloured
pleated dresses held together with nuts and bolts, and tailored
dresses in white, canary yellow and muted neutral prints
embellished with bows, detailed beading and masking tape.
The designer revamped his trademark bandage dress using
plastic ruffles and nipped-in waists, added floaty skirts to
draped dresses and kept accessories minimal, with models wearing
matching shoes in neutral shades, detailed with spikes, spirals,
nuts and bolts.
"It's such extraordinary sophistication combined with
absolute creative brilliance, it's so out of the box the way he
is thinking, and it was just incredible, and I think that's
increasingly what London is becoming known for," Lucy Yeomans,
editor-in-chief of retail site Net-A-Porter.com, told Reuters
after the show.
Scottish designer Kane, 30, has become a staple of British
fashion after debuting his own label in 2006, gaining
recognition for his creativity with colour (using solely neon
hues for his first collection) and shapes, presenting bold and
vibrant creations.
His talent has won him a consulting spot at Versace and he
has also designed collections for Atelier Swarovski.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Paul Casciato)