By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 London served up a thick slice
of cute, abstract and surreal themes on Tuesday to end its reign
on the fashion calendar with the Mulberry, Roksanda Ilincic and
Meadham Kirchhoff shows.
British brand Mulberry, famously known for its covetable
bags, offered up a collection of sorbet-coloured and
floral-inspired outfits on the last day of London Fashion Week's
spring/summer 2013 shows.
The collection saw Mulberry go back to its roots, taking
inspiration from the rich florals of the English countryside,
displaying clothes in delicate shades of peach, mint, and cream,
embellished with detailed floral motifs.
Creative director Emma Hill revamped a 1970s silhouette
using flowing dresses with low backs and tailored jackets, but
introduced a sexy edge with bonded leather.
Outerwear was inspired by English country heritage, with
models in military peacoats and boxy biker jackets over evening
dresses in tan and black leather. Navy prints and jacquard
textures, added the whimsical twist that the brand has become
known for.
As always, all eyes were on the accessories as Mulberry
debuted its Willow collection of bags and clutches, centered
around a tote bag with floral prints and detailed petals added
to Mulberry's signature postman lock.
"It's a great British brand. It's timeless pieces that just
go with everything. There's such a variety of colours and
styles, it's a brand that I just really love," British Olympic
heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis told Reuters from the front
row of the catwalk.
The show was held at London's Claridges Ballroom, which had
been transformed into an English country garden, with
pastel-coloured garden gnomes and wheelbarrows dotted around,
accompanied by lush floral hangings. Guests were treated to
slices of angel cake and fruit juices.
ILINCIC
Designer Roksanda Ilincic offered a more abstract-inspired
collection of elegant day dresses, skirts, and blouses with a
modern graphic feel in the grand setting of the Savoy Hotel.
Sherbet lemons, burnt tangerines, and dusky pinks were
paired with crisp whites, pale greys and cobalt blues to provide
sharp colour contrasts across the designer's spring/summer 2013
line.
Colourful tweed dresses, soft jersey maxi skirts and cute
neck ties also featured, along with delicate ruffled details,
chic cardigans and knitted pencils skirts.
Ilincic told Reuters she was inspired the work of two
artists, Niki de Sainte Phalle and Josef Albers for her latest
collection, comparing the differences between their work and
their personalities.
"Like feminine and masculine, sportswear with eveningwear,
something luxurious with something quite accessible and
everyday, and it was a combination of everything really."
The designer said she liked to mix different things to
create interesting opposites taking the colour palette from
Albers and the shapes of the clothes from Sainte Phalle.
"The colour palette came from Josef Albers, and he's known
for his minimal colour combinations, which have lots of
different shades of yellow, or white, honey colour, mixed with
black and blue," she added.
Meadham Kirchhoff presented a dramatically elaborate show
entitled "A Cautionary Tale" which saw the catwalk decadently
decorated with iced cakes, fresh floral bouquets and wallpapered
screens printed with birds and flowers.
Models meandered down the runway in pieces adorned in rich
textures and patterns, in hats or with flowers in their hair,
and an abundance of ribbon and bows embellished over the
majority of the collection.
Denim, satin, taffeta and tulle featured heavily across the
line, as well as woven jacquards. Jackets, trousers and skirts
were covered with ornate embroidery, beading and sequin
detailing.
"I just wanted to create something that was really beautiful
and only beautiful," designer Edward Meadham told Reuters after
the show.
Meadham and his design partner Benjamin Kirchhoff, are
famous for their highly creative and surreal shows and did not
disappoint with a surreal production and their offering of
flouncy patterned dresses, lace bloomers and plush full skirts
paired with beaded trousers.
"It's all about make-believe, it's all about making people
want to desire and I think that's kind of maybe a reflection as
well on that," Kirchhoff told Reuters.