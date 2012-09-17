By Li-mei Hoang and Piya Sinha-Roy
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Rainbow coloured metallics,
abstract prints and edgy florals sashayed down the runway on day
four of London Fashion Week, which featured a star-studded
line-up of designers from Peter Pilotto to Christopher Kane and
Burberry's Christopher Bailey.
The day opened with Peter Pilotto, which saw its designers
Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos take a step back from their
usual colour palette, with a collection of monochrome pieces
featuring boxy cropped jackets, revealing pencil skirts and
ruffled peplum details.
"We never did black and white before, so it felt really
fresh," de Vos told Reuters backstage after the show.
The design duo is famous for their use of digital print,
which was used across the collection in an abstract and
contrasting way.
"It's always print. Digital print is core of it, and it's
just so great because you can just express so many things, so in
different ways you can make all these different layers, it's
just so limitless," he added.
Graphic prints and geometric shapes gave the clothes a
modern feel, with square mirrors, beading and woven embroidery
adding another layer of texture to the clothes. Day dresses
featured lace cut-outs and cap-sleeves in cross bodice tops.
Cobalt blues, scarlet reds, and bright lilacs served to
enhance the monochrome pieces at first, before flourishing into
full bursts of colour on the catwalk intermixed with black and
white effects.
Scottish designer Christopher Kane added a futuristic edge
to his vision for spring/summer 2013, fusing nuts and bolts,
bows and plastic ruffles.
The collection featured boxy white jackets, candy-coloured
pleated dresses held together with nuts and bolts, and tailored
dresses in white, canary yellow and muted neutral prints
embellished with bows, detailed beading and masking tape.
The designer revamped his trademark bandage dress using
plastic ruffles and nipped-in waists, added floaty skirts to
draped dresses and kept accessories minimal, with models wearing
matching shoes in neutral shades, detailed with spikes, spirals,
nuts and bolts.
"It's such extraordinary sophistication combined with
absolute creative brilliance, it's so out of the box the way he
is thinking, and it was just incredible, and I think that's
increasingly what London is becoming known for," Lucy Yeomans,
editor-in-chief of fashion retail site Net-A-Porter.com, told
Reuters after the show.
WILD SIDE
Kane, 30, has become a staple of British fashion after
launching his own label in 2006, gaining recognition for his
creativity with colour (using solely neon hues for his first
collection) and shapes, presenting bold and vibrant creations.
Designer Erdem Moralioglu introduced a wild side to his
collection of pastels and florals for spring/summer 2013, adding
snakeskin panels to his feminine dresses.
Models at Erdem wore sleek side-parted hairstyles as they
walked down the runway in vibrant pinks, oranges, yellows and
blues, with floral embroidery on sheer and light fabrics. While
the shapes were kept lady-like with long tailored skirts and
modest sleeveless tops, the vivid colors lent playfulness to the
collection.
Canadian-born British designer Moralioglu has been making
waves with his innovative use of intricate prints since his own
label launched in 2005, and won the British Fashion Council's
(BFC) Fashion Forward Award in 2005, and the BFC and Vogue's
Designer Fashion Fund in 2010.
Burberry Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey finished
the day with an explosion of saturated metallic hues, drawing
his inspiration from Norman Parkinson photographs and the
company's archive of capes and corsets.
"The collection was a bit more joyful and quite sassy and a
bit sexy," Bailey told reporters backstage.
"It's about taking those kind of authentic signature DNA
elements from what Burberry is about, our heritage and our
history. But then making them, of the moment and kind of giving
them a spirit."
Bailey delivered an explosion of rainbow-coloured metallic
trench coats, fitted corsets, slinky pencil skirts and sleek
silk dresses in raspberry pinks, emerald greens and sapphire
blues also featured laced with a metallic edge.
The trench coat - a Burberry staple - appeared in a variety
of different forms. Classic styles were covered in coloured
metallic lace, capes came in both long and short versions and
cropped structured jackets created boxy shoulders with slim
silhouettes.
The show was streamed live to stores worldwide and online.
"I think when you do a show, it's kind of a perfect
opportunity for people to feel your brand and your image and
kind of these ideas, music, lights and beautiful girls."
U.S. Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, tennis player Andy Murray
and performer Dita von Teese all turned up for the show.
"The coats are always one of my favourite things but I'm
really loving all the accessories right now too," von Teese told
Reuters.