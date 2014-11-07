* Exhibition spans 150 years of women's fashion
* Shows how clothes express power, authority, co-curator
says
* Show at London's Design Museum runs until late April
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Nov 7 From a jade green wool dress suit
worn by former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher to the
suffragettes' lace blouses, clothes have been a defining feature
of women's empowerment, according to a new exhibition in London.
"Women Fashion Power" at London's Design Museum features
items of clothing from the past 150 years that have come to be
associated with key moments in the lives of women in positions
of authority.
Items on display include a delicate lace blouse worn by
members of the 19th-century suffragette movement, which
campaigned for British women to get the vote, Thatcher's green
dress suit and a black beaded evening gown worn by the late
Princess Diana.
"Throughout history women have used dress in a very
deliberate way to express power and authority. We have tried to
give a historical context and really introduce the whole idea of
using dress to express power," co-curator Donna Loveday said.
She is careful, though, to draw a distinction between women
using clothes to express a sense of empowerment, and the 1980s
trend for power dressing.
"I have not used the term 'power dressing' very
deliberately, because I think that evokes a very particular
image of that very masculine aggressive power look that we
associated with the 1980s," Loveday said.
The exhibition is intended to show how women have used
clothes to define how they want to be seen.
"So I think there is a new attitude to clothes, it's not
something that is silly or frivolous," Loveday said.
"It is not something that restricts women or enslaves them.
It is something that women are actively engaging with and using
to project a sense of style, very individual, using it to
express a sense of style and empowerment and authority."
The suffragettes wore clothes that would make them appear
more sensible and rational as opposed to ultra feminine, she
said.
Beaded 1920s flapper dresses, mini skirts by designer Mary
Quant in the early 1950s, and a leopard-print wrap dress by
designer Diane von Fürstenberg are also highlighted by Loveday
as key moments in fashion that define women's growing
independence.
She was particularly interested in the wardrobes of
contemporary women in power and asked 26 of them, across
politics, business, culture and fashion to contribute an outfit
to the exhibition.
Contributors included Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid,
who designed the London Aquatic Centre for the 2012 Olympics,
fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and the Mayor of Paris Anne
Hidalgo. The exhibition also includes taped interviews with the
26 women where they discuss what fashion means to them.
"There's a freedom that is reflected in the final exhibition
through our contemporary women," Loveday said.
"Women Fashion Power" runs until April 26 at London's Design
Museum.
