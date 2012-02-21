By Li-mei Hoang and Michelle Martin
LONDON Feb 21 Traditional English fabrics
like felts, velvets, tweed and tartan hit the catwalks as
Burberry and McQ by Alexander McQueen revealed their
autumn/winter 2012 collections in extravagant shows at London
Fashion Week.
McQ creative director Sarah Burton, who designed the wedding
dress Kate Middleton wore for her marriage to Britain's Prince
William last April, dressed her models for Monday's show in
belted khaki military outfits featuring large pockets teamed
with shiny leather lace-up stiletto boots and big hair.
Oxblood-coloured dresses, black tulle dresses with colourful
floral embellishments and tartan dresses with sheer sleeves also
featured on a runway covered in autumnal leaves at a former
postal sorting office in central London.
"Even for her it was extraordinary," actress Salma Hayek
said of Burton's collection after the show, adding that she was
hankering after one of the floral dresses which Burton sent down
the runway.
In a statement McQ said the collection was about "a love
story, a love of McQueen and a love of great British style".
McQueen, one of the bright lights of the British fashion
scene, died in 2010.
Earlier in the day, Burberry's creative director Christopher
Bailey evoked the British countryside by sending models in
T-shirts with bird motifs down the runway at a celebrity-packed
show.
Tweed caps, an umbrella with a carved duck head handle,
corduroy skirts and quilted jackets were among his creations,
while peplum skirts, tiered fringe dresses and necklines
embellished with brushed stone embroidery also wowed the
audience.
"I love the idea of mixing this kind of town and field, this
country world with this town world," Bailey said after the show.
Burton and Bailey both accentuated the female figure by
nipping coats and dresses in at the waist - the former with
military-style belts and the latter with elegant brown, orange
and yellow bows, giving the models an hourglass silhouette.
BRIGHT COLOURS VERSUS GRUNGE
Christopher Kane showcased a mixture of leather jackets,
animal print separates and chiffon dresses with velvet
detailing.
Dresses in bright red, violet, dark blue flowed down the
runway on models with gel-slick hair, wearing minimal make-up
and chunky black heels.
"I love everything about Christopher Kane. I like that he
has a quite dark side, that he likes to explore, always produces
very wearable, beautiful clothes," model and TV presenter Alexa
Chung, a British Fashion Council Young Ambassador, told Reuters.
Peter Pilotto and partner Christopher De Vos offered up a
collection of figure-hugging dresses with Asian-inspired prints,
sexy cut-out details and multi-coloured fox fur scarves.
Sleek stretched dresses featuring mesh panels, cut out
bodices and yellow, blue and green prints set on a black
background also featured in the collection.
"We find it very exciting to unite the future and the past
in this way," Pilotto said.
Graduated shades of blue punctuated designer Mark Fast's
show with cerulean, azure and dark blue greys dominating a
grunge theme that reaches back to the heady days of an emerging
rock scene in 1990s Seattle led by the lead singer of Nirvana,
Kurt Cobain.
Many of the pieces featured shaggy threads and tattered
looks to give a sense of decay and edginess, Fast told Reuters.
"(It's a) Kurt Cobainish take on a cardigan with an
injection of lycra," Fast said. "From seeing what I was wearing,
what other people around me were wearing, came this grungy
feeling."
Sophie Hulme, whose presentation included a giant golden
dinosaur, sent her models out in colourful sweaters and tailored
coats with quirky twists. She told Reuters her collection was
based on toy dinosaurs and fishermen's sweaters.
The designer, who was wearing a cream shirt with lace in the
shape of dinosaurs, said she looked towards menswear for
inspiration and how their clothes were put together.
"They're very realistic clothes you can wear which I think
is a really good evolution that seems to be happening at the
moment," she said. "So I'm excited to be part of that."