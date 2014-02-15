LONDON Feb 15 Britain's fashion designers
kicked off the second day of London Fashion Week with quirky
weather-themed collections featuring Wellingtons boots and
printed raincoats as the rest of the nation struggled with the
wettest winter on record.
Boot-maker Hunter, a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge,
the former Kate Middleton, showcased its latest autumn/winter
collection on Saturday, with live entertainment from magician
Dynamo.
Models splashed their way down the runway, which was
decorated with real trees, in thick knitted jumpers, neoprene
bomber jackets and rubber duffle coats in bold primary colours.
Woollen long johns, high-heeled Wellington boots and PVC
jackets also featured in the collection, which was watched by
U.S. Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Stella
McCartney, whose husband Alasdhair Willis is creative director
of the brand.
Hunter's show on the London Fashion Week calendar marks a
first for the 150-year British brand, which received substantial
investment to expand internationally after U.S. private equity
firm Searchlight bought a majority stake in 2011.
The British fashion industry has grown 20 percent over past
four years and is worth around 26 billion pounds ($43.50
billion), according to the British Fashion Council.
"We're seeing investment from lots of different areas," said
British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush. "I believe that
investment from the Kering Group and LVMH has really solidified
that there is an opportunity here."
Designer Orla Kiely also based her collection on Britain's
famously wet weather, with a "cats and dogs" rain theme
featuring printed raincoats, elegantly tailored shift dresses
and thick knitted jumpers in olive green, pale pink, ochre and
charcoal grey.
Earlier in the day, long-established designers Jasper Conran
and John Rocha showcased a different mixture of luxurious
materials throughout their collections including cashmere, calf
leather and appliquéd embellishments.
Inspired by his travels in Iceland, John Rocha featured
voluminous silhouettes and giant ruffles, in rich shades of
midnight green, smoky grey and poppy red.
Using a mixture of textures such as velvet, tweed, felt and
leather, Rocha said he applied a lot of craftwork to his
creations, with traditional Irish hand crochet and appliquéd
floral detailing decorating his loosely structured dresses and
coats.
"People do buy my beautiful dresses because they know it's
something you can treasure. You can't get it anywhere else," he
told Reuters.
Conran presented a sleek collection of tailored dresses,
fitted pencil skirts and boxy jackets on Saturday in celebration
of the female form.
Models sashayed down the catwalk in fitted cashmere jumpers,
wool jersey dresses and calfskin leather jackets in black, grey,
orange and pale pink.
"It's the idea that she is empowered but she's
hourglass-shaped. It's quite luxurious, quite comfortable,"
Conran told Reuters backstage.
($1 = 0.5977 British pounds)