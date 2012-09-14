By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Designers turned to nature for
inspiration on the opening day of London Fashion Week on Friday,
showcasing a collection of sheer silk dresses, delicate
embroidery and elegant structural show pieces all featuring a
floral-inspired theme.
Britain's capital took over the baton from New York, which
wrapped up its week with sparkly dresses and bold geometric
prints, with a more pared-down colour palette of fresh pastels
and faded dip-dyes.
Designers Antoni & Alison opened the day with a series of
quirky silk printed dresses, followed by Fyodor Golan, whose
show was in the grandiose lounge of the Waldorf Hilton and
inspired by the designs of Mayan and Aztec cultures.
Models floated down the steps in structured silhouettes
varying in electric blue, canary yellow, blood orange and bright
pink hues, with intricate beaded embroidery and tribal-inspired
prints and cutouts.
"We wanted to show lightness and spirituality and at the
same time to have that sexuality there. So it's that contrast
but it's not in your face, it's still strong and gives you power
but it's very emotional, something that will engage you,"
Designer Fyodor Podgorny told Reuters after the show.
Podgorny along with his partner Golan Frydman has
consistently impressed critics since their debut collection two
years ago.
The duo kept their look neutral, with slicked back ponytails
and bare faces on models offset by delicate painted tribal
tattoos and intricate facial jewellery covering eyes and noses.
Veteran fashion journalist Hilary Alexander said she was
impressed by the attention to detail and vibrant colours.
"It's not for everybody, a woman who's a minimalist would
probably throw up her hands in horror but I happen to love
them," Alexander said.
Designer Corrie Nielsen told Reuters that her collection,
entitled Florilegium, was inspired by the Royal Botanic gardens
in London and Japanese artist Makoto Murayama.
"Everything has been cut three-dimensionally and shaped,
inspired from the flower," Nielsen said.
The collection also featured sleek tailored pieces alongside
dip-dyed silk blouses and origami-folded jackets in pale
yellows, pinks and creams.
Sheer dresses embellished with embroidered appliqué details
in icy blues, mint greens and lilacs were seen at Bora Aksu.
Models were adorned with cut-out felt crowns, sporting
braids and back-combed hair, wearing light printed and
embroidered gowns inspired by art deco and botanical gardens.
"I just wanted to create something that was really light,"
Aksu said.
"There's texture on it but it's very light, there's prints
and embroideries and stuff but it's almost like a light layer,
so nothing is really heavy. I wanted to make it like air."
