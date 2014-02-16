LONDON Feb 16 Britain's established designers
took to the stage on the third day of London Fashion Week on
Sunday to showcase their latest collections celebrating the
nation's eccentricity and heritage.
Paul Smith, who has worked in the industry for more than 40
years, clothed models in silk-printed pyjama tops and jackets,
loosely fitted trousers and metallic coloured knitwear.
Inspired by an era before big brand clothing stores
dominated the high street, Smith drew on his recollections of
the 1960s when Britons made eccentric fashion statements.
Full-length dressing gown coats and fitted pencil skirts in
shades of grey, dusty pink, ochre and olive green also featured
in Smith's autumn/winter 2014 collection, alongside fluffy
gilets and printed scarves.
Retail clothing chain Topshop used traditional English
materials such as shearling wool for its gilets and jackets,
alongside organza and chiffons embellished with sequins to
create a edgy rebellious look.
Models wore long thick coats draped off the shoulder, in
bright blue and lemon yellow, as well as long flared skirts and
cropped knitted jumpers.
Earlier in the day, designer Richard Nicoll displayed models
in neatly tailored suits and dresses, long skirts with pleated
origami detailing and slouchy jumpers in a medley of
richly-coloured shades.
Nicoll said he wanted to experiment with different colours
this season, using russet reds, bright fuchsia, ochre and pale
greens throughout his collection.
"I wanted to play with more opulent, quite traditional
colours but do them in a modern way in modern textures and
modern silhouettes," he said.
"It was important for me to develop textures and patterns
and a richness of feeling, without print and without overly
complicated patterns."
British designer Alice Temperley's richly-coloured,
folkloric collection was inspired by an embroidered robe she had
seen on a recent trip to Lake Como in Italy.
Models glided down the runway in the ballroom of London's
Savoy hotel, dressed in navy jacquard coats, floor-length
crocheted dresses and sheer-panelled blouses as well Temperley's
signature intricately beaded, jewel-toned evening gowns.
She told Reuters her aim was to make "something that's kind
of exquisite, but very, very wearable".
British Fashion Week, a bi-annual event attended by more
than 5,000 people each season, is estimated to bring in around
100 million pounds ($170 million) in orders.
Ken Downing, fashion director at U.S. luxury retail store
Neiman Marcus, said demand for luxury goods was still strong,
with fabric and manufacturing quality playing a key role.
"Women who are very engaged in fashion and who are really
enthusiastic about brands want super special things," he said.
($1 = 0.5977 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alistair Lyon)