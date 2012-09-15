By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 The catwalks exploded with
bright colours on the second day of London Fashion Week, as
designers sent brightly printed dresses, embellished denim and
tie-dye printed leather down the runway on Saturday.
Jewelled embellishments, ornate embroidery and tropical
prints also made a strong appearance during the shows as
designers embraced a lighter and more playful side for their
latest womenswear spring/summer 2013 collections.
Spring was in the air at Jasper Conran's show, where walls
were decorated with neon lights laid out in the shape of large
flowers. Models walked barefoot onto the lush green catwalk, in
embellished denim, broderie anglais and sequinned dresses.
The collection was influenced by all aspects of Americana,
Conran told Reuters, citing Janis Joplin, cowboy boots and
photographer Robert Mapplethorpe as inspiration.
"I've done denim for the first time on the catwalk, so it
starts quite sort of blues, and whites and silvers. And then it
explodes."
"Everything has a reference back to Americana, so it's all
logically done, with a healthy dose of illogicality," he added.
Hot pinks, mustard yellows, mossy greens punctuated the
collection, which featured knitted crochet dresses, micro
shorts, and floral-printed blouses.
The Americana theme continued further south at Holly
Fulton's show, which was attended by British actress Gemma
Atherton, and the International Herald Tribune's Suzy Menkes.
"I think Holly's designs are very easy to wear, and they're
bold, so it still has this very fashion forward aspect without
being too crazy," Atherton told Reuters.
Fulton did not disappoint her audience, sending down an
explosion of flamingo pinks, aqua blues and zesty yellows.
Printed rose cut-outs were featured across the collection,
sewn onto sweaters, stuck on PVC raincoats and laid over
contrasting patterns.
Models sported messy braids, bright red-orange lips and
oversized sunglasses. The collection follows the journey of a
woman across West Coast America to Mexico and features art-deco
inspired prints, appliqué and floral embroidery.
"I use a lot of silks as kind of bases for a lot of the
pieces, because you get such a good representation of colour for
the print," Fulton told Reuters.
"It's quite an embellishment heavy collection. That's kind
of how I started out and that's my first love, so it's been
really amazing and I absolutely love this collection. I've had a
brilliant time making it."
Tie-dyed rainbow leather pieces, jacquard separates and
floaty floral dresses edged with lace made up the collection at
Henry Holland.
The colourful collection also featured frilly details on
cropped tops and dresses, gem embellishments and knitted
separates.
Designer Daniella Helayel finished the day with an exciting
tropical display of sleek dresses at Issa London, a favourite
brand of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
Inspired by the Garden of Eden, models sported freshly cut
orchids in their hair which was twisted into elaborate styles.
The collection featured an array of printed dresses and
gowns, in tangy oranges, bright yellows and cobalt blues with
lush imagery of tropical foliage, birds and flowers.
(Additional reporting by Basmah Fahim, editing by Paul
Casciato)