By Ethan Bilby
LONDON Feb 18 Fashion celebrities were
enthralled with British designer Stella McCartney's mixture of
magic and illusion, as she eschewed a formal catwalk show for a
Matrix-style acrobatic display of models jumping from table to
table and dancing on chairs.
Saturday marked McCartney's return to London Fashion Week
for the Autumn/Winter 2012 season, and luminaries including
Rihanna, Kate Moss, and American Vogue editor Anna Wintour were
on hand to offer their accolades.
"It was fab," Rihanna said, wearing a backless dark green
dress and a golden necklace with her hair dyed blonde to match.
Stella McCartney's collection featured marbled patterns and
bright peacock colours of deep blue, turquoise and orange, along
with floral prints and gathered puffy skirts.
"It's London, it's Britain. It's celebrating everything that
is bold and irreverent about being a British brand," McCartney
told Reuters about her inspiration for the collection.
She said the collection was much funkier than what she had
done for the Olympics. "This is evening wear - a lot different
from the Olympics," she said.
McCartney's night started seemingly traditional with a jazz
band playing American standards in an elegant Mayfair hall
decorated with globe lamps.
About 140 guests dined with McCartney on a vegetarian menu
including farmhouse duck egg with Perigord black truffle,
Saffron risotto, and Hyde Park sweet chestnut and Jerusalem
artichoke veloute.
A packed house of journalists watched from a balcony
overlooking the main dining area until the plates were cleared
away for a quick magic show by Dutch illusionist Hans Klok.
Fashion editor Alexa Chung was drafted into the show, and
levitated on a series of swords which were peeled away one by
one until only one remained.
After what seemed to be the evening's highlight, models who
had been seeded among guests leapt up and spontaneously danced
on tables and on the floor with ballet lifts and twirls.
Models continued to come out of the woodwork, tiptoeing
across the room over chairs as Rihanna clapped and swayed to the
music.
Later, the floor opened up to dancing as Chung, wearing a
black McCartney gown, and Descendants star Shailene Woodley
stayed on with McCartney to dance the night away.
Despite austere times, McCartney's collection opted for
opulence and excitement, pairing a British sense of humour with
a "carry on" spirit.
