LONDON Feb 22 Menswear was the focus of
autumn/winter 2012 London Fashion Week on Wednesday with
designers of classic Savile Row suits and avant garde Fashion
East casual wear saying that London was still a synonym for
quality in men's clothing.
London's Savile Row is world-renowned for its tradition of
bespoke classic menswear pieces and quality construction, and
Gieves and Hawkes design director Barry Tulip told Reuters that
his collection stayed true to tradition whilst updating it for
this season.
"The most important thing about this collection is that
we've not reinvented the wheel, we've kept it very classic.
We've just updated it to make it relevant for today's customer."
Exotic luxury blends of cashmere and mink were featured on
some of the jackets in the Gieves and Hawkes collection, along
with playfully bright geometric printed ties to brighten up the
mood in austere times.
"When everybody is depressed as they are now, you have to
dream a little bit - for instance we've gone to town with our
printed ties taking our inspiration from David Hicks," he said.
Hicks was a well known interior designer in the swinging
sixties of London, and Tulip said that the collection featured
many other small 1960s elements such as widened lapels and a
lowered notch.
Elsewhere in London another Savile Row brand, E. Tautz, sent
models down the runway in hand-made woollen tweed and cotton
creations in hues of black, charcoal and grey.
Double breasted polo coats, charcoal tweed jackets, and wool
tweed zip duffel coats were featured in an elegantly decorated
Freemason's hall replete with colourful stainglass windows.
Designer Patrick Grant said he was inspired by the heavy
materials worn by the military, having wanted to become a member
of the horseguard cavalry when he was a boy, as well as the dark
absorbent forms he saw at a Richard Serra exhibition in New
York.
"All the clothes in this collection are very matte, quite
heavy, and it's that really light-sucking matteness that we
liked and that came from Serra," he told Reuters.
QUALITY AND QUIRKINESS
London's reputation for quality and originality was also an
important focus for many of the casual menswear designers
featured at NEWGEN and Fashion East Men.
Designer Paw Hansen, originally from Denmark, said that the
level of quality was very important for his minimalist 1950s and
American baseball inspired jackets.
"All my clothing is handmade in Britain. I've worked at many
places before and I didn't want to just tap on a keyboard send
the designs off to be made in China, I wanted to be involved
with the patterns," he said.
The Fashion East venue featured a number of quirky
installations, with models playing table football in orange and
black long coats, three models sitting at a bus shelter showing
off grey and white Christopher Shannon streetwear, and boys for
T. Lipop in hooded parkas with fake snow on their eyebrows and
beards.
Kit Neale, whose bright allotment-inspired colours featured
harlequin greens and aubergines, said that London was a great
place to look forward in menswear.
"Menswear can push so much at the moment - it's all about
the boy having the confidence and attitude to wear it."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Paul
Casciato)