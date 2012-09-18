By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 British brand Mulberry, a staple
of London Fashion Week with its trademark bags, also offered up
a collection of sorbet-coloured, floral-inspired outfits for
spring/summer 2013 on Tuesday.
The collection saw Mulberry go back to its roots, taking
inspiration from the rich florals of the English countryside,
displaying clothes in delicate shades of peach, mint, and cream,
embellished with detailed floral motifs.
Creative director Emma Hill revamped a 1970s silhouette
using flowing dresses with low backs and tailored jackets, but
introduced a sexy edge with bonded leather. A poodle dog joined
the models walking down the runway to lend a vibe of strolling
through rural England.
Outerwear was inspired by English country heritage, with
models in military peacoats and boxy biker jackets over evening
dresses in tan and black leather. Navy prints and jacquard
textures, added a twist of whimsy that the brand has become
known for.
As always, all eyes were on the accessories as Mulberry
debuted its Willow collection of bags and clutches, centered
around a tote bag with floral prints and detailed petals added
to the postman lock that has become a Mulberry signature.
Classic Mulberry bag collections were also given their own
spring/summer 2013 editions, adding a floral motif on leather
for the Del Rey named for singer Lana and on artisan woven silk
jacquard for the Alexa (socialite Alexa Chung). Both namesakes
were on the front row.
The star-studded front row also included supermodel Kate
Moss, "Downton Abbey" stars and Olympic heptathlon champion
Jessica Ennis.
"It's a great British brand. It's timeless pieces that just
go with everything. There's such a variety of colours and
styles, it's a brand that I just really love," Ennis told
Reuters.
The show was held at London's Claridges Ballroom, which had
been transformed into an English country garden, with
pastel-coloured garden gnomes and wheelbarrows dotted around,
accompanied by lush floral hangings. Guests were treated to
slices of angel cake and fruit juices.
"It was really cheerful but subtle, it felt like spring but
in a quirky, original way," "Downton Abbey" actress Elizabeth
McGovern told Reuters after the show, adding that designer Hill
brought a "fabulous sense of pattern and cut" to the brand.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, additional reporting from Joanne
Nicholson, editing by Paul Casciato)