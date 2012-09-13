By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Sept 13 London fashion designers take up
the baton for Britain on Friday, strutting the global stage in a
capital city that has already captivated millions around the
world with the Olympics, Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee and
last year's royal wedding.
Just a few short weeks after a closing Olympic ceremony
which put fashion at the heart of a glittering show celebrating
the best of Britain in front of the world, buyers, journalists
celebrities and models have begun to descend on London fresh
from New York and on the way to collections in Milan and Paris.
"London is like the epicentre of the world for everything
and I think it really showed in the closing ceremony of the
Olympics how influential and important British fashion is,"
stylist and TV presenter Brix Smith-Start told Reuters.
Leading UK designers Christopher Kane, Vivienne Westwood,
Paul Smith and Burberry's Christopher Bailey will present their
spring/summer 2013 collections to fashion buyers from home and
abroad in a year of continued austerity across Europe.
"I always love the diverse representation of collections
showcased in London. It is great to see leading favourites such
as Christopher Kane, Erdem and Burberry Prorsum alongside
emerging designers and I am looking forward to seeing Rag & Bone
in the lineup this season," said Harrods Head of Womenswear
Helen David.
An estimated £100m ($158.9m) of orders are expected to be
placed during London Fashion Week, according to the British
Fashion Council.
More than 80 designers are expected to show their latest
collections in London, with cutting edge labels PPQ, Meadham
Kirchoff, Louise Gray and Erdem touted as the hottest tickets.
"Meadham Kirchoff are just completely creative, you never
know what they are going to do next, they stage some of the most
theatrical, mesmerizing and moving shows. They're completely
original, one-off, beyond. They're fabulous," Smith-Start said.
The stylist, who runs luxury boutique Start London in East
London, also names Richard Nicoll and Fashion East among her
favourite shows to watch.
SILKS, LACE AND GREAT GATSBY
The twice-a-year event runs from September 14 to September
18, for an expected audience of 5,000 buyers, journalists and
celebrities.
David expects to see a more pared down aesthetic with clean
lines and subtle details for Spring/Summer 2013.
"Summer is always great for mood lifting colours, so it will
be interesting to see which brights stand out," David said.
"I think we'll see more attention placed on beautiful woven
materials, silks and lace. With the new (Great) Gatsby movie,
now set to be released next summer, designers are sure to take
inspiration from the delicate feminine theme," she added.
New designers Vita Gottlieb, Teija Eilola and Haizhen Wang
have been preparing their debut collections for their first
showcase at London Fashion Week.
"I think they expect new ideas. A kind of vibrant creativity
which London is so famous for and especially in the fashion
industry, we do churn out the most fantastic designers in the
world, I think," said Gottlieb.
With the stakes so high, designers could be forgiven for
playing it safe in order to survive the tough economic times.
But London's burgeoning fashion scene is not one to shy away
from a challenge.
"London is really where groundbreaking stuff happens and
people take risks. You're constantly surprised," said blogger
Emily Johnston, who runs the successful fashion news blog,
Fashion Foie Gras.
"There's a real buzz as you leaving the building because
everybody is talking about what they've just seen."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)