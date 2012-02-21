LONDON Feb 21 Futuristic designs, bright
colours, sequins and androgynous styles dominated the catwalks
at London Fashion Week on Tuesday, with designers drawing
inspiration for their creations from literature, paintings and
even their own husbands' wardrobes.
Serbian-born designer Roksanda Ilincic experimented with
androgyny in her turquoise, burgundy, navy and ivory
autumn/winter 2012 collection, which featured oversized jackets,
loosely tailored trousers and baggy hooded sweatshirts tucked
into tightly fitting skirts.
"My inspiration came from leisurewear, weekend wear,
countryside wear so all the kinds of pieces of our wardrobe that
are kind of somewhere hidden," Ilincic told Reuters after her
show in west London.
Menswear also provided inspiration for the fur, woven and
ribbed jersey designs she sent down the catwalk, its influence
most evident in a gold and navy flecked suit with navy panel
quilted sleeves, a patched elbow brown blazer and red dungarees.
"It is a little bit about women rebelling at having to look
immaculate all the time and wanting to become more free like a
man. You know Katharine Hepburn with the trousers and man's
jacket so it kind of started like that," the designer whose
creations have been worn by U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, said.
Ilincic, who said one of her husband's patterns had inspired
her, offset menswear-influenced elements with feminine touches
like embroidery on silk, a revealing half-turquoise, half-navy
maxi dress with an asymmetric open back and red tops and dresses
embellished with intricate black sequins and beading.
GIRL POWER
In a more girly showing, Holly Fulton dressed her models in
bright pink and vivid turquoise dresses featuring geometric deco
prints and teamed them with black tights and patent court shoes.
The collection is for bold women and was inspired by D.H.
Lawrence's novel, "Lady Chatterley's Lover", which tells the
tale of an affair between an aristocratic woman and a
working-class man, Fulton told Reuters.
"My style is influenced by art deco and graphic pop art,"
she said, adding that the woman who wears her clothes "wants to
feel like they're going to catch someone's eye".
Earlier, designer David Koma sent his models out wearing
futuristic black, white, blue and purple designs. The girls
sported side-parted ponytails and bold lipstick as they strutted
down the runway in dresses featuring cut-out panels with sheer
mesh sleeves and peplum details on jackets and skirts.
Inspired by French paintings of dogs wearing clothes and the
futuristic designs of the 1960s, Koma opted for high collars and
ruched draping to accentuate the female figure.
"I was inspired by those dog portraits by Thierry Poncelet,
which I think are quite amazing. Because they are very very
classy, but quite twisted. So I thought that's a good start,"
Koma told Reuters.
Wools, furs and silks were prominent in his collection.
Ashish's show was more exotic and exuded a hippy feel, with
models wearing pink, gold and white sequined jackets over mullet
hem tunics which swished around behind them as they paced the
runway in rainbow-soled boots.
Yellow sequined smiley faces were set against a background
of black sequins, sequined Buddha faces made several appearances
and messages like "be happy", "relax" and "don't go" were
emblazoned across knitted jumpers.
"I feel it really stood out from the other shows... I think
if you want to make a statement this is the perfect designer,"
The Saturdays singer Mollie King told Reuters.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; addtional reporting by Ethan
Bilby and Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)