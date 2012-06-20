By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, June 20 Michael Skinner and a tiny
coterie of colleagues are intimately familiar with the physical
details of rock stars, royalty and some of Britain's most famous
historical figures.
But don't expect him to start dishing out the gossip,
because absolute discretion is a professional hallmark of the
tailors on Savile Row in London, whose customers over some two
centuries of service stretch from famed military hero Horatio
Nelson to Michael Jackson and Britain's Prince William.
The now master cutter at Dege & Skinner collected one of his
most favourite anecdotes at the tender age of 18, when he was
given the task of dressing then British Prime Minister Winston
Churchill for Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation.
"It was an amazing thing...being at Westminster Abbey and
actually having to dress the great man," Skinner told Reuters on
a visit to the Row in honour of London's first ever standalone
event for men's fashion over the weekend.
Skinner has spent a lifetime on Savile Row, a street known
around the world for the bespoke clothing made by a handful of
traditional firms such as Dege & Skinner, Gieves & Hawkes, H.
Huntsman & Sons and Henry Poole & Co as well as modern designers
like Ozwald Boateng and E. Tautz.
The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Queen Elizabeth as well as
Admiral Horatio Nelson and the man who defeated Napoleon at
Waterloo, the Duke of Wellington, have all had clothes, robes,
suits and military uniforms from the tailors gathered here.
Skinner who runs one of the last remaining family-owned
businesses left on Savile Row with his son William, opened their
showrooms and workshops to the public as part of last weekend's
first London Collections Men fashion event.
"We're not a sort of hocus pocus bunch of people behind
frosted windows. We're actually pretty decent people who do a
pretty decent job doing our damnedest to make really nice
clothes and that's what gives us the buzz," Skinner said.
"It is exciting to be part of the fashion week and to
showcase Savile Row and what we do as a trade in terms of the
craft industry, making clothes in the time-honoured fashion for
the individual," William Skinner said.
Two-piece suits from the country's top craftsmen in men's
clothing start from 3,000 pounds ($4,719), but customers who may
be daunted by the eye-watering prices for bespoke clothing from
a Savile Row tailor have some options.
Dege & Skinner provides many alternative methods of payment
to encourage people to buy on Savile Row, added Michael Skinner.
"We've always had a policy of doing everything we can to
help each individual and we have means of extending credit, we
have ways of paying by bank order, special offers for young
officers in the forces to buy civilian clothes which we've now
extended to young people for their first suit."
His father William said that one of the selling points of
Savile Row is that its tailors offer clothes that are timeless,
because they are made just for you.
"When you're spending the money that people do on our
clothes, then you don't want it to fall out of fashion in six
months time, you want something special. And that's why they
come to us," he said.
Gieves & Hawkes Bespoke Cutter Richard Lawson's workshop
displays an impressive collection of brown paper patterns, each
containing the specific measurements of customers.
The company's archive includes pieces created for Nelson,
who settled his tailoring bill just before he was killed at the
naval Battle of Trafalgar as well as Waterloo victor Wellington.
The firm is famous for its military tailoring services to the
British Army and the Royal Navy.
A heavily embroidered black and gold jacket for late singer
Michael Jackson on display in the company's showroom cost
£20,000 ($31,330) alone to make.
Lawson, who has worked on the Row for nearly five years,
said the greatest joy he gets out of his job is when the suit he
has made for his customer fits perfectly.
"When you put it on the chap's shoulders and literally, it
just slots on like that and the customer straight away starts
feeling like he's wearing it, you cannot replace that feeling,"
he told Reuters.
"It makes up for all the other stresses that go on when
things don't go quite as smoothly or things are going wrong.
It's a great part of the job."
Getting an apprenticeship on London's most exclusive street
for tailoring is competitive as there is a lot of interest in
joining the trade, said Lawson.
"A lot of it is do with the luck of being in the right place
at the right time when that apprenticeship position comes up and
Savile Row has a real buzz about it now," Lawson said.
"It's a beautiful little community, we all work on the same
row, we know each other, and as I say, once you're on the
inside, it's a real family atmosphere we have."
(Additional Reporting by Cindy Martin, editing by Paul
Casciato)