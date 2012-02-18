LONDON Feb 18 For most design students
just getting in to see a show at London Fashion Week is an
achievement, but one group from the British school with a
reputation for turning out star designers has already seen their
own creations head down the catwalk.
London's Central Saint Martin's -- whose list of graduates
includes Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Christopher
Kane -- helped kick off London's autumn/winter 2012 season with
a show from the fashion designers of the future.
Packed with journalists, talent scouts, fans and former
students, the Saint Martin's catwalk showcased the work of some
20 students late on Friday.
Highlights included Luke Brooks -- the joint recipient of a
L'Oreal Professionnel Creative Award -- who sent an imaginative
reconstructed collection of knitwear sashaying down the runway.
Brooks also had models in oversized and heavily decorated
platform shoes stalk past the admiring crowd, wearing frayed
headdresses and tops splashed with brightly coloured paints.
"When I'm making things there's a no-thought element where
it's very child-like and then I'll come out of that...trying to
work out what it all is," Brooks told Reuters backstage.
Saint Martin's graduate Gareth Pugh, known for his
sculptural fashion, watched intently from the front row, sizing
up some of the new design talent.
Yong Kyun Shin's coiled metal springs held up ruffs of puffy
black fabric on her designs, while fellow student designer Yulia
Kondranina delivered a collection of fringe dresses which
swished and twisted.
"I looked at sculptures for freedom and flow and shape and
tried to pump that into my garments," Kondranina said.
Other students on show included Hellen Van Rees who used
three dimensional blocks to give her dresses a funky texture and
Malene List Thomsen who articulated her garments with sealant
rings for a spacey effect.
Unlike the top designers on show at London Fashion Week such
as Vivienne Westwood, the students don't have teams of
assistants, seamstresses and tailors to help put together the
clothes for their shows, so their few catwalk creations can take
weeks of solitary work.
"I was working alone, with no one helping me...every day
since about October," Brooks said.
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby, editing by Paul Casciato)