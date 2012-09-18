By Piya Sinha-Roy and Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Sept 18 Designers at London Fashion Week
heralded a return to ladylike elegance for spring/summer 2013
using florals, longer hemlines and tailored cuts to create a
modest look with subtle sexuality.
A weakened global economy continues to weigh on the luxury
fashion industry and London designers were keen to showcase
statement pieces that buyers would want to invest in, drawing on
the timeless silhouettes of the 1950s, as seen at Temperley
London, Emilia Wickstead and Vivienne Westwood Red Label.
"London still feels creative and still has that exciting,
buzzy energy about it, but the collections were full of highly
wearable, luxurious pieces," Pat McNulty, web editor of UK's
Cosmopolitan magazine, told Reuters in an email, citing
collections from Giles, Burberry Prorsum, Erdem and Mulberry
among her favourites.
The rich floral culture of the English countryside was a
central theme this season, as designers incorporated vibrant
blooms and floral colours into their palettes.
Floral motifs adorned garments at Erdem, Mulberry, Bora
Aksu, Temperley London and Corrie Nielsen, who was inspired by
botanical gardens and Japanese artist Makoto Murayama.
Designers favoured lighter fabrics for their spring
creations, using a medley of organza, cotton, silk and chiffon,
but added a sexy edge with cropped tops and short hemlines at
Felder Felder, peek-a-boo cutouts at Erdem and bonded leather at
Mulberry.
WHIMSY AND FUTURISTIC FLAIRS
While designers may have embraced a more grown-up look for
their garments, there was still a presence of the whimsical
style that has made London fashion so unique.
Models at Osman rocked embroidered hearts that decorated
dresses and separates with clean, sharp edges, in bold shades of
pink, blue, yellow, black and white.
Vivenne Westwood, queen of quirky fashion, delivered a
vamped-up 1950s housewife for her Red Label, with models walking
the runway in painted faces and floral headpieces offsetting
their feminine dresses and suits.
Elsewhere, bows were the rage at Meadham Kirchoff and garden
gnomes littered the entrance at Mulberry.
"There's a whimsy to it, I think of freshness, I think of
England, it feels very mature but very young at the same time,"
actress Gillian Anderson told Reuters backstage at the Mulberry
show on Tuesday.
A closer look at Christopher Kane's futuristic
candy-coloured dresses revealed Perspex nuts and bolts holding
the draping together, plastic ruffles and masking tape details.
"Christopher Kane is so inventive, every season feels brand
new and like nothing else he has ever done before," Sarah
Harris, fashion features editor of British Vogue, told Reuters,
adding that the collection was "so clever."
Bright metallics added a futuristic flair to feminine
silhouettes at Burberry Prorsum, where models strutted in
saturated metallic coats, a twist on the classic Burberry trench
coat, in fuschia pink, cobalt blue, bronzed golds and silvers,
creating a rainbow palette on the runway.
Jonathan Saunders spun a twist on simple separates with
metallic fabrics on pencil skirts and tailored dresses, while
Holly Fulton added a naughty edge with pastel floral garments
made from pvc.
While florals were a dominant motif amongst the collections,
some designers moved towards more modern graphics. Paul Smith
worked block geometric prints into a structured collection of
separates, using darker hues of red, yellow and green, also seen
at Roksanda Ilincic, where Mondrian-esque colours were
incorporated into bold block curves on shift dresses.
Aztec and Mayan prints were at the center of Fyodor Golan's
vivid collection, echoed by Matthew Williamson in a palette of
blues and reds, while Peter Pilotto took tribal patterns to new
levels, creating optical illusions with their monochromatic
prints on layered separates and full-skirted dresses.
The fashion pack moves on to Milan on Wednesday before
descending on Paris for the finale of the season.