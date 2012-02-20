LONDON Feb 20 Designers Vivienne
Westwood, Paul Smith and Matthew Williamson led the fashion pack
on the catwalks in London late on Sunday, mixing the baggy and
bright with muted colours and tailored elegance for the feminine
form.
The grande dame of eclectic British fashion, Westwood
showcased tribal print designs of bright oranges, military
camouflage greens and yellows. Models adorned with tattoos and
dressed in baggy jodphur-like trousers strutted on a long
looping catwalk at day three of London Fashion Week.
"The Red Label collection I've been doing the longest, and
all my collections but especially this one, are always very
British. You have got these really fantastic clothes that are
really very flattering and also very lively because it's got all
this influence from other places," Westwood told Reuters.
Smith showcased a subtle collection of sharp tailored pieces
in muted violet, forest green and teal colours, that mixed tweed
and woollen jackets with soft velvet trousers and
colour-panelled cashmere sweaters.
"I wanted to do things I felt very comfortable with. And
what I feel comfortable with and what a lot of people know me
for is my tailoring and without being swell-headed, that's what
I feel I'm good at," the designer told Reuters.
"It's very much about tailored garments but also giving them
a femininity, so adding shape to the waist, respecting the
female form."
"I've never really been brave enough to show (femininity) in
a show before, I always felt I wanted to stick more with my
typical androgynous look. But I pushed it more this time and so
far it seemed like it worked".
Luxury accessories label Mulberry attracted U.S. Vogue
Editor Anna Wintour, actresses Michelle Williams and Elizabeth
Olsen and American socialite Olivia Palermo to show inspired by
Maurice Sendak's book "Where The Wild Thing Are".
Giant furry jackets, dogs on the catwalk and brightly
coloured handbags accompanied the announcement of its latest
signature handbag: the Del Ray, inspired by singer Lana Del Ray,
who was on hand.
Williamson delivered long flowing gowns with decorative
patterns and jewelled embellishments at a show also packed with
the fashion world's top insiders.
The designer told Reuters that his collection was based on a
Russian artefacts theme, which relied on ornate detail to make
the dresses work.
He said this year was a big one for London to show off its
excellence with the Olympic Games and the queen's diamond
jubilee celebrations.
"I think fashion is no exception, the spotlight is on the
city of course this year," he said. "It's my hometown as well,
so I'm a big fan of showing here."
(Reporting By Li-Mei Hoang)