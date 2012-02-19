LONDON Feb 19 Fashion lovers should take
advantage of today's cash-strapped times and use their limited
resources to buy fewer, better clothes, Britain's grande dame of
design Vivienne Westwood said after wowing London Fashion Week's
Autumn/Winter show on Sunday.
"People have never looked so ugly as they do today. We just
consume far too much ... I'm talking about all this disposable
crap," said Westwood, whose tailored collection inspired by
tribal prints was one of the highlights of the event.
"What I'm saying is buy less - choose well. Don't just suck
up stuff so everybody looks like clones," she told reporters,
when asked how austerity had influenced her work.
"Don't just eat McDonald's, get something a bit better. Eat
a salad. That's what fashion is. It's something that is a bit
better."
Models strode down Westwood's long looping catwalk adorned
with tribal tattoos and baggy jodphur-like trousers.
Westwood, who came to fame during Britain's Punk revolution
in the 1970s, said her clothes had been inspired by Britons'
ability to confront harsh economic times with imagination and
devil-may-care daring.
"Britishness is just a way of putting things together and a
certain don't care attitude about clothes. You don't care, you
just do it and it looks great. What we do always looks British
even if we're inspired by Africa or the North Pole or whatever."
The "war mentality" of the past year had influenced her use
of bright oranges, military camouflage greens and yellows, she
added.
Celebrities including Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes, British
chef Heston Blumenthal and American television personality
Janice Dickinson looked on.
"I can't live without her clothes. I've been shopping at
Vivienne Westwood and wearing her at Vogue from 30 years ago
until this day," said Dickinson, who has appeared on many Vogue
magazine covers.
Lustrous metallic colours also featured strongly this
season, not only in Westwood's collection but also at
motorcycle-inspired Belstaff, which had a strong womenswear
line.
One of the most striking jackets featured a shiny purple
material made up of more than 10 different silken fibres, a
mixture CEO Harry Slatkin called a "secret sauce".
The collection also featured tightly tailored leather
jackets with armour type panelling.
Slatkin said savvy buyers knew how to make their money go
further by buying good quality clothing that would last.
"The customer relates to that. There's no fooling the
customer and there never is," he said.
Throughout the week, designers said there would always be a
market for haute couture, even though some luxury buyers had
trimmed back purchases.
Vogue's Anna Wintour quickly nipped backstage and emerged
pleased by the results.
"I loved it," she told Reuters. "I always love being in
London."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)