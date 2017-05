LONDON, July 11 Fashion house Burberry has unveiled its latest campaign for its "Brit" fragrances, which were photographed by the teenage son of soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria.

The British label, known for its trench coats, said 17-year-old Brooklyn Beckham took the pictures of various models in London. His younger brother Romeo has previously modelled for the brand.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)