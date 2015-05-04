SEOUL May 4 French fashion house Chanel looked
to traditional South Korean dress for its 2015/2016 cruise
collection, unveiling a colourful inter-seasonal line at a
catwalk show in Seoul on Monday.
Cruise collections, originally designed for wealthy
fashionistas holidaying on yachts or cruises during the winter
months, are lines produced by stylists in addition to
twice-yearly seasonal collections.
Models strutted in round-shouldered jackets with large
sleeves, wide trousers and just over-the-knee skirts, in a nod
to the brand's staple of suits. Multicoloured striped dresses
bore high waistlines, making for a voluminous silhouette.
Accessories included a handbag decorated with mother of
pearl, a material traditionally used for furniture in South
Korea. Models also wore black wigs that appeared to be inspired
by the country's Chosun dynasty, which ran from 1392 to 1910.
Using a palette of pink, orange, violet, mint green and
royal blue, creative designer Karl Lagerfeld said he had drawn
inspiration from the traditional Korean outfit, the hanbok, for
the line.
"The concept is (a) modern, international version of typical
Korean mood, how we see it for the modern 21st century but with
inspiration from the past," the designer told reporters at the
show. "I love traditional Korean clothes, materials, patterns."
The show was the first the brand had staged in South Korea.
Asked about the location, Lagerfeld said: "Korea is ...
mysterious, less known in a way so I saw it was the right moment
to do it."
International as well as Korean celebrities, including,
model Gisele Bundchen, actresses Tilda Swinton and Kristen
Stewart as well as singer G-Dragon, attended the show held at
the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.
Around them stood colourful lamps, in green, red, pink,
orange and purple, while the front of the runway was decorated
with white flowers.
Founded by Coco Chanel in 1909, Chanel is one of the world's
most recognised labels.
(Reporting By Hyunyoung Yi and Ju-min Park in Seoul; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Crispian Balmer)