PARIS, March 10 French fashion house Chloe said
on Friday it had named Natacha Ramsay-Levi as its creative
director, responsible for all ready-to-wear, accessories and
leather goods.
Chloe, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, said
Ramsay-Levy will take over from April 3 and present her first
collection for the label in Paris in September.
Ramsay-Levi has been second-in-command to Louis Vuitton
designer Nicolas Ghesquiere since 2013, having worked with him
for more than a decade at Balenciaga.
Rumours of Ramsay-Levi's appointment have been circulating
since Chloe's creative director Clare Waight Keller announced
her departure at the end of January.
