PARIS Jan 24 Courreges, the futuristic
fashion brand of the 1960s, is poised to bring its vinyl boots
and A-line mini-dresses back into vogue, relaunching the French
name online.
A year after the brand was sold for more than 10 million
euros ($13.05 million) to two directors from advertising agency
Young & Rubicam, Jacques Bungert and Frederic Torloting,
Courreges is now also aiming to expand its perfume business.
The simple shapes and minimalist black and white palette of
the couturier Andre Courreges -- a protege of Balenciaga -- had
their heydey in the 1960s and 70s, rivalling Chanel and Dior,
before being sold to Japanese investors in the 1980s.
A decade later Courreges and his wife Coqueline bought back
the brand but it largely disappeared from sight before the
purchase by Bungert and Torloting in January 2011.
"We're hoping that the brand returns, in five to 10 years,
to its former stature as a global brand with its dimension of
innovation that earlier made its success," Bungert told Reuters.
"When the feeling of a brand is respected, it can be reborn
without losing its integrity," he added.
Currently, Courreges clothes and accessories are sold at its
Paris boutique in the posh Eighth Arrondissement, where sales
have risen 40 percent in a year, Bungert said. Total revenue for
the brand is now about 20 million, the executives said.
Internet sales begin Feb. 1, and women will be able to shop
online for nearly all the clothes and accessories currently sold
in the boutique.
Torloting said Courreges' design lends itself well to online
sales, as the brand does not use the kind of delicate fabrics
that could get damaged in transit.
As for perfume, Courreges' "Empreinte" and "Eau de
Courreges," currently sold only in the boutique, will now be
distributed more widely, and a publicity campaign, the first
since 1996, is planned.
As Paris Fashion Week launched on Monday with its bi-annual
Haute Couture shows, Torloting said he has no intention of
parading twice-yearly collections on the catwalk at the
industry's fashion weeks.
Founder Andre Courreges refused to use celebrities to
promote his swinging sixties styles, claiming designs such as
his 1964 "Space Age" collection were created for the "ordinary
woman".
"The idea of creating collections that push each other out
is not very modern in our view," Torloting told Reuters.
"We don't want to manufacture our own obsolescence," he
said.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Writing by Alexandria Sage, editing by Paul Casciato)