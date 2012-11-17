* Says considering jewellery debut, boosting accessories
* Says expects recession in Italy to last until 2014
* Does not rule out other investments
By Antonella Ciancio
ROME, Nov 17 Diesel brand founder Renzo Rosso is
considering expanding into jewellery and launching a new project
in Japan to fuel growth at his fashion group despite the global
economic turmoil.
Known as the "king of high-end casualwear", the
rockstar-looking businessman is one of the most dynamic figures
in a fashion industry threatened by a slowdown in its core
markets.
A painful recession in southern Europe and a slowdown in
China are forcing European brands to come up with new ideas to
lure consumers back into their stores.
Accessories, which, like leather belts and perfumes, are
more affordable than evening dresses, are the fastest-growing
category in a luxury industry expected to grow 5 percent this
year from 13 percent in 2011 at constant exchange rates,
according to consultancy Bain & Co.
Italian designer Giorgio Armani said in September he would
boost sales of accessories.
Rosso, who also owns young-focused brands such Maison Martin
Margiela and Viktor & Rolf, said he expected the recession to
continue to hurt Italy well beyond 2013.
"There is a deep crisis and I believe it will remain serious
for two other years," Rosso said on the sidelines of the IHT
summit on Friday afternoon.
"We need to take care of our licences for sunglasses,
watches and perfumes. A world that fascinates me is jewellery.
With my brands I want to enter this category too," he said.
A visionary entrepreneur, Rosso was the first to turn
stone-washed denim into a premium category in the 1980s.
His holding "Only The Brave" - which includes his brands as
well as Staff International, a company that produces under
licence for Just Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood Red Label, DSquared
and Marc Jacobs Men - had revenues of around $2 billion in 2011.
DENIM KING
Rosso said he finds inspiration for new projects from
travelling and working with his international team.
"I went to Japan with my daughters for three days and I came
back with an incredible idea about a business that is totally
different from what I do but related to clothing," he said.
Rosso said nobody really understood him when he started to
age his jeans by washing them with stones. His products are now
sold worldwide, mostly in Japan.
"Japan is a country where fashion is extreme, more than
elsewhere. I also love London," curly haired Rosso said.
"Russia is going very well, like the Arab countries. Another
growing market is Brazil, where people enjoy life," he said.
Rosso, who works hands-on in Diesel but leaves designers at
his other brands complete autonomy, has interests spanning from
wine to eco-friendly technologies.
On Friday, Rosso announced a partnership with his friend
rockstar Bono to sell in Diesel stores fashion products, sourced
or entirely made in Africa under an Diesel+Edun label.
Through his Red Circle investment arm, Rosso is also the
single-biggest shareholder with a stake of around 9 percent in
growing Italian online fashion retailer Yoox.
Rosso has also invested in an Italian start-up incubator
called H-Farm and in a maker of electric vehicles.
Rosso, whose thought-provoking slogans "Be Stupid" and "For
Successful Living" have inspired books, did not rule out other
investments in the future.
(Editing by Alison Williams)