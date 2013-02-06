PARIS Feb 6 Fashion designer John Galliano,
fired from French couture house Dior in 2011 after an
anti-Semitic outburst in public, has begun wrongful dismissal
proceedings against his former employer.
Galliano, a talented and theatrical designer once at the top
of the fashion world, will argue that he was fired "without real
and serious cause," his lawyer, Chantal Giraud-van Gaver, told
Reuters.
Earlier this week, a Paris labour court ruled that it had
the right to hear the case. Dior, part of luxury goods
group LVMH, will have two weeks to accept or contest
that decision.
The court will not hear the case before October or November,
Giraud-van Gaver added.
The once-stellar career of Galliano, 52, went south after
the British designer was caught on camera making anti-Semitic
remarks in a Paris cafe in 2011. A French court handed out a
6,000-euro ($8,100) suspended fine to Galliano in 2011 after he
was found guilty of anti-Semitic behaviour.
He has since apologised and last month issued a statement in
which he said he has been in recovery from alcoholism for the
past two years.
In January, Galliano did a three-week residency with Oscar
de la Renta's New York studio before New York Fashion Week.
Giraud-van Gaver disputed that her client was seeking 15
million euros in damages, as some media have reported. She said
Galliano was seeking damages, but would not specify a number.
LVMH have declined to comment on the case.