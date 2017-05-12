By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 11 Fringed capes, pleated
skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise
2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun
its own twist on music festival fashion.
"Dior Sauvage" drew inspiration from the scenic landscapes
of Los Angeles and the show took place outdoors against the
backdrop of the Santa Monica mountains at sunset.
"Hollywood, it's about celebrity, red carpet, but I think
there is also another side of Los Angeles," creative director
Maria Grazia Chiuri told Reuters before the show.
"The natural element, open space ... in some ways, Dior says
that California is a new paradise," she said.
Models walked between tents, wearing pleated skirts with
horses painted or birds embroidered, wide-legged printed
trousers, capes with fringe details and belted furs, accompanied
by studded bolero hats and laced boots.
The collection was a modern-day spin on styles of the old
West, with a color palette of dusky reds and oranges that
accented earth tones and textured plaid.
Layering was a key element to the collection that elevated
the fashion often seen at festivals such as Southern
California's Coachella.
"I want to have a dialogue with the new generation of Dior
women, that they can choose the piece, they can mix in different
ways," Chiuri said.
Popular with celebrities, the Dior show drew Rihanna,
Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Nick Jonas and Brie Larson.
Christian Dior Couture has 198 stores in more than 60
countries, and sales for the brand have doubled over the past
five years.
The Cruise 2018 collection is Chiuri's fifth for Dior since
she took the helm of the label from Raf Simons last year.
Chiuri said she hoped Dior could speak to modern women and
femininity.
"What does it mean to be feminine, to be a brand that speaks
about women? I think (it) has to speak about equal opportunity,"
she said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul Tait)