* Corseted waists, plumed dresses mark haute couture show
* Lagerfeld says sneakers bring "reality" to couture
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Jan 21 While most other fashion designers
may settle for the usual trappings of their business - a dark
room, straight runway and phalanx of bored-looking models - Karl
Lagerfeld likes to have fun.
For Chanel's haute couture collection in Paris on Tuesday,
creative director Lagerfeld presented no less than an orchestra,
a revolving stage, two curving staircases and over 60 suits and
dresses in sorbet shades for Spring/Summer 2014.
Under the soaring ceiling of the Grand Palais, the rapt
audience was treated to a frothy and oh-so-chic spectacle as
models in sparkly sneakers skipped down the stairs to musical
accompaniment.
"To give to very expensive, handmade, beautiful crafted
clothes ... an attitude of something everybody wears in daily
life, that brings couture, in a way, to reality," said Lagerfeld
after the show, explaining the choice of footwear.
Silhouettes were cinched at the waist - no overeating for
Chanel wearers this season - with corset skirts under cropped
jackets in creamy pale ivories, lavenders and even a shocking
Pepto Bismol pink.
A tight waist of black sparkles dramatically separated four
tiers of pleated ruffles in metallic dove grey silk on the
bodice of a dress from another ruffled cascade at the hem.
In pairing sneakers with the highly embellished haute
couture looks, Lagerfeld gave a nod to the prevalence of
sportswear and displayed his trademark sense of humour.
Models emerged from an entrance at the crest of the double
staircase wearing silver elbow- and knee-pads - presumably to
fend off the hoards of women willing to kill for such an outfit.
The Paris shows, which run until Friday, are a prestigious
showcase for a select group of couture houses whose garments are
meticulously hand-sewn by highly skilled artisans.
Haute couture - which due to its prohibitive cost is worn by
only a few hundred of the richest women around the world - has a
minimal effect on a luxury brand's sales, but it is a major
marketing driver for the $275 billion global luxury industry.
Privately owned Chanel does not disclose financial results.
GLAM HEDGEHOGS
The tried and true design motifs from the House of Chanel
such as Peter Pan collars, black bows at the neck, crisp white
cuffs and knubby fabrics all made an appearance this season, but
there was not a pearl in sight.
Lagerfeld interrupted his decidedly pretty collection of
elegant looks for Spring/Summer with a dose of show-stopping
dresses that managed to be both avant-garde and beautiful.
Combining turquoise, purple and black plumes with glittery
tulle and thickly embellished fabric, the spiky, sparkly dresses
turned their wearers into psychodelic punk hedgehogs - very glam
ones, of course.
Another featured an iridescent sheer man-made fabric that
resembled chic Saran Wrap.
Hair was spiky and worn in a tuft above the crown.
"I like the idea of something wild," said Lagerfeld.
"There's a kind of fantasy up there."
Lagerfeld played with lengths and fabrics, offering a long
narrow pink jacket with tiered bands of sequins worn with skinny
trousers, mid-thigh hotpants paired with a gamine and modest
long sleeved top and a series of sheer dresses.
"There is a second dress, all embroidered and sequined,
under the first dress. They look completely naked. But they're
not," Lagerfeld said.
Paris fashion week has already seen a crisp, clean and
elegant Dior show, punctuated by oversized eyelet silk, while
Atelier Versace gave a nod to 1980s singer Grace Jones with
hoods and draped silk jersey dresses in chartreuse and purple.
But the most eagerly awaited ticket was Monday's debut
collection of Marco Zanini at the head of the resuscitated
Schiaparelli, the couture house of the 1930's doyenne of Paris
fashion, Elsa Schiaparelli.
(Additional reporting by Sunaina Karkarey; Editing by Gareth
Jones)