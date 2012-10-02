* Show uses synthetics, graphics for warm-weather chic
* Deconstructed pearls, but no camellias in readywear looks
* Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West on Grand Palais guest list
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Oct 2 Fashion changes as quickly as the
wind, and maybe that's what Karl Lagerfeld had in mind on
Tuesday at Chanel, where enormous wind turbines greeted guests
at his spring/summer 2013 show in Paris.
But with the floors of the expansive Grand Palais made to
resemble solar panels, one might have thought the prolific
German designer was instead making a statement on going green.
"I started to sketch in St. Tropez over the summer and it
was so hot I wanted some fresh air," Lagerfeld explained after
the show.
Voila.
Whatever the reasoning, Lagerfeld presented a wide-ranging
readywear collection that occasionally incorporated synthetic
fabric, but one in which classic Chanel looks using nubby wool,
tweed and pearls were reworked for warm weather - all without
one camellia in sight.
Jennifer Lopez, wearing a cream lace thigh-baring dress, was
surrounded by a phalanx of cameras in the front row, where
rapper Kanye West and model-come-actress Laeticia Casta also
held court.
"It's so chic, it's so French, it's like a monument today,"
Casta said of Chanel, which has managed to keep its fashion
clout and mighty branding power under the watchful eye of
Lagerfeld more than 40 years after the death of founder Coco
Chanel.
The first look down the runway was, unsurprisingly, a little
black suit, but its kicky leather skirt imparted an edgy flair
and Chanel's beloved pearls, surrounded by rhinestones, dotted
the boxy jacket in a whimsical polka dot pattern.
A semi-sheer synthetic ribbed fabric was worked into slim
black trousers paired with short-sleeved bolero jackets with
pearl buttons, or used for body-hugging minidresses worn with
cropped knit jackets.
GARDEN REVERIE
Lagerfeld worked the solar panel pattern into various tweeds
and into a bold graphic in red and blue that popped on
sweaters and jackets. Stunning in its simplicity was a column
dress cut mid-thigh with a severe straight neckline that
shimmered from tiny beads in twilight blue, silver and black.
But, always curious, the designer played with the concept of
air and wind, presenting floaty black dresses in sheer silk
chiffon structured by a quilted panel bodice and adorned with
tufts of multi-coloured fabric that fluttered like feathers.
More classically Chanel was a slim black evening gown with
exaggerated Peter Pan collar and white cuffs. Its puritan
simplicity fell by the wayside when the model moved, exposing a
leg-baring split up the front and a shimmery fabric that lent
elegance and sparkle.
Lagerfeld may have been day-dreaming in St. Tropez of a
pleasant, cool garden when he sketched the closing dresses in
the collection, columns of white in a cotton and linen netting
fabric elaborately embroidered with peonies and ivy vines.
Accessories were big and bold, whether the sunhats with
broad brims that resembled wheels, the chunky lace-up heels, or
the faux-pearl chokers whose beads resembled Christmas
ornaments.
After the show, Lagerfeld - wearing a candy-cane stripe
cravat and signature fingerless gloves - was asked what his
secret was.
"There is none," he replied, looking perplexed. "Work."
(Additional Reporting by Leona Liu, editing by Paul Casciato)