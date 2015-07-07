PARIS, July 7 Chanel has taken its fashion show
audiences to a spoof supermarket, a pop-up brasserie as well as
a faux street protest to present its clothes. On Tuesday, the
glamorous design house took them gambling at a makeshift casino.
The luxury label hosted its autumn-winter 2015/16 haute
couture collection amid roulette and cards tables, manned by
smartly dressed dealers, as well as slot machines, where models
and Hollywood celebrities had a role.
Actresses Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart as well as pop
singer Rita Ora took their seats at the central roulette table
to open the show as glamorous gamblers -- all wearing Chanel
outfits and jewellery -- and making bets.
The creative force behind one of the world's most
recognisable designer labels, Karl Lagerfeld, is known for
putting on lavish fashion shows, traditionally at Paris'
prestigious Grand Palais.
Models, all sporting a short black bob hairstyle, strutted
around the celebrities in quilt-like jackets and skirts, for
which a new laser technique to bind different materials is said
to have been used.
Glitz and glamour prevailed for evening wear in shimmering
and bead-encrusted gowns, layered cocktail dresses and a black
evening coat with flower petal-like cutouts.
American television reality star Kendall Jenner closed the
show as the Chanel bride, wearing a white double-breasted
trouser suit with a long veil training from her shoulders.
"Fashion is not needed, there are other problems in the
world which may be more important ... but it's an industry,"
German-born Lagerfeld said.
"Fashion needs to go with time, if fashion didn't go with
time, fashion would be lost."
Paris' Haute Couture fashion week runs until Thursday.
