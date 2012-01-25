PARIS Jan 25 Jean Paul Gaultier delivered
an ode to Amy Winehouse at his spring/summer 2012 haute couture
show in Paris on Wednesday. The late pop singer's musical spirit
and bad girl fashion sense were all over the runway.
"No, no, no," sang the four male Afro-American acapella
singers who kicked off the show, using Winehouse's husky battle
cry "Rehab" as a backdrop to 1950s and 60s-inspired looks.
Sporting pink, red, blonde and black beehives, the leggy
models with thick cat-eye eyeliner sported lots of lace,
sequins, peek-a-boo skin -- and even cigarettes.
A shocking canary-yellow sequined blouson was paired with an
equally bright turquoise slim sequined skirt in a sexy look
worthy of 50s pin-up girl Betty Page.
Another seemed tailor-made for a gal with a hangover who
doesn't want to get out of bed: a satin peignoir in a printed
marquetry fabric worn over a jewel-encrusted bustier.
Winehouse, who died in July from alcohol poisoning, was
known for her rich voice, songs that recalled 1960s girl bands,
her towering hairstyle and struggles with drugs and alcohol.
The singer's voice on her best-selling hit "Back to Black"
filled the vast room at the end of the show as models with veils
covering their faces filed past guests such as Catherine Deneuve
and burlesque star Dita Von Teese.
At Givenchy, tough was also on the menu, but designer
Riccardo Tisci used beading, heavy embroidery, and animal skins
to create armour-like dresses and jackets.
The atelier showed 10 looks on Tuesday inspired by Fritz
Lang's 1927 film "Metropolis." Hints of Art Deco design on
collars and sleeves gave way to a hard-edged, futuristic
sensibility.
A black jacket, like a suit of armour, was stitched from
thousands of tiny black beads with a black crocodile overlay.
Stars adorned the back of the jacket, while swirls of flowers at
the cuffs were sewn from individual scales. The overall effect
was a Gothic armadillo meets Mad Max.
In another look, the skin of a crocodile was literally
recreated, scale by scale, on a woman's body, held in place by
invisible tulle. Wrapped around the waist, resembling a Japanese
obi, was the animal's spine, with two tails creating the belt.
Even the design on a flowing white skirt resembled scales,
sewn via tiny transparent sequins and set off with a bold,
silver chain connecting the skirt to the shoulder.
For the top, Tisci played it simple, choosing a classic
white t-shirt -- a look, in fact, that Winehouse may have
approved of.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage, editing by Paul Casciato)