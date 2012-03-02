By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, March 2
PARIS, March 2 Christian Dior presented a
toned-down version of elegance for autumn/winter on Friday, as
the atelier's signature silhouette of full skirts and cinched
waists took on a ballet-like flair.
Neutral tones of champagne and dusty pink, along with warmer
aubergine and rich charcoal, dominated a collection which was
high on femininity and was classic Dior.
A dove grey silk dress featured copious panels of
lightweight fabric in the skirt that caught the air as the model
walked the catwalk set up in the garden of the Rodin Museum.
"It's still very Christian Dior but cleaned up and still
very elegant," designer Bill Gaytten told reporters backstage.
Gaytten has been at the creative helm of the ultra-luxe fashion
house since John Galliano was fired a year ago after making
anti-Semitic slurs in public.
Dior, which is part of the luxury conglomerate
LVMH, has yet to announce a permanent replacement, but
executives are keeping mum.
"Things aren't done in a hurry," said Dior Chairman and
Chief Executive Sidney Toledano backstage, declining to comment
on when a replacement might be named and adding that sales were
up 22 percent in 2011 and had surpassed a billion euros.
"The brand is selling well. Sales are very good."
Gaytten described his ready-to-wear collection as "less
graphic and more tonal" that was easy to wear. Cashmere, brushed
mohair and leather in jackets imparted depth in pairings with
full silk skirts, always cut below the knee and full with
fabric.
Houndstooth prints were deconstructed for a less severe,
more feminine look, and embroidery found its way onto silk
dresses, skirts and jackets.
Antique rose silk organza flowed from a floor-length evening
gown whose bodice was an oversize satin bow tied like an obi
sash.
Necklines often incorporated dramatic twists of fabric
across the shoulders with tight mock turtlenecks underneath,
some in heavily encrusted sequined fabric.
Dior's former head of design for menswear, Hedi Slimane, was
just named as the new creative director for Yves Saint
Laurent, owned by luxury and retail group PPR.