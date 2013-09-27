* Natural, artificial worlds collide in collection
* Cut-aways reveal flashes of exposed hip, back or torso
* Pleasure garden set features cascading flowers, vines
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Sept 27 A colourful yet eerie pleasure
garden greeted guests to the Dior fashion show in
Paris on Friday, as artistic director Raf Simons introduced "a
new tribe of flower women" to the ready-to-wear scene.
For Dior's spring/summer 2014 show at Paris fashion week,
Simons took inspiration from the interplay between the natural
and artificial worlds for his exploration of modernity that
featured asymmetrical shapes and loose silhouettes.
"Sophisticated and savage" is how he described his looks, in
which pleats dominated, asymmetry was ubiquitous and bursts of
electric orange and yellow peppered the collection.
A scaffolding erected inside the gardens of the Musee Rodin
was hung with brightly hued orchids and vines, some real and
some artificial. The set, with its twisting and cascading decor,
brought to mind a secret garden or a mysterious rainforest where
a viper might lurk.
The hothouse's front-row guests included France's first
lady, Valerie Trierweiler, Princess Siriwanwaree Nareerat of
Thailand, and former "Wonderbra" supermodel Eva Herzigova.
The Paris fashion shows, which began on Tuesday, are taking
place amid signs of revived demand in Europe for luxury goods.
The market, which has been in decline for nearly five years, has
felt most pressure in southern Europe, where consumer spending
is tight and unemployment high.
The global luxury brand has sought to attract younger,
hipper clients, and Christian Dior Chief Executive Sidney
Toledano told Reuters that "Europe was working well" for the
company.
CRISS-CROSS
Exane BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients on Thursday
that the European market was "the single most important positive
surprise" for the luxury business in the second half of 2013.
In France, the women's ready-to-wear market - fashions that
fill department-store racks and trendy boutiques - represents
approximately 11 billion euros ($15 billion) in sales.
Simons, a Belgian appointed to the top creative post at Dior
last year, took the brand's classic "Bar" jacket - with its
tightly nipped waist and accented hips, but snipped and spliced
it to reveal skin at the torso.
He paired those sharply tailored garments with printed silk
shorts, combining fluidity and structure in flirty looks for
summer.
Criss-crosses of fabric were sewn into many looks, while
cut-ways revealed flashes of exposed hip, back or torso. Crisp
blue-and-white seersucker shirt dresses were transformed from
preppy to sexy with off-centre openings at the front or exposed
skin at the back.
Blue-hued silk prints featured prominently, some with
writing incorporated into the patterns, while fabric in sorbet
tones of pink and blue was sewn into light-as-air bubble skirts.
Simons ended his show with a parade of silver jacquard
dresses. The garish, almost toxic artificiality of their colours
contrasted with their classic Dior shapes, with full-hipped
skirts and tight bodices.
($1 = 0.7385 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)