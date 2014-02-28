(Refiles to remove extraneous words from 5th paragraph)
* Cold-weather sportswear feel infuses collections
* Surprising colour combos - "dried blood" anyone?
* Rihanna front-and-centre at Lanvin, Balmain, Dior
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Feb 28 Rainy skies did not deter the
fashionistas from gathering this week in Paris - with singer
Rihanna this season's front-row "It" girl - as the Fall/Winter
ready-to-wear collections promised cold weather looks to warm
the iciest of hearts.
As winter refused to say goodbye in the City of Light, Dior
head designer Raf Simons resuscitated his "flower woman" on
Friday, this time sheathing her in doubled-breasted power suits
with white laces up the sides.
That boudoir feel was nowhere to be seen, however, in the
billowing quilted nylon dresses and skirts that ended the show -
unless Simons was envisioning a high-fashion sleeping bag.
Still, the audacious fabric and colour combinations, such as
emerald green and fuchsia, kept fans of the house of Dior
buzzing, and Rihanna, who sipped champagne from the
front row at Lanvin the night before, slipped backstage to
schmooze with Simons.
Designer ready-to-wear, or pret-a-porter in French, is an
85-billion-euro ($116 billion) global business, according to
Euromonitor, and the fashion week that runs from Tuesday through
to March 3 is a major advertising weapon for brands.
Rihanna, one of many celebrities including model Miranda
Kerr and actress Jessica Alba who cropped up this week, did not
let the weather get her down. At a Lanvin after-party, the
"Umbrella" pop star showed up in a see-through fishnet top,
while at Dior, black-gartered stockings peeked out underneath a
red coat.
CABLE-KNITS WITH BARED FLESH
Despite Rihanna's opting for bared flesh, a cold-weather
outdoor vibe seemed to infuse the week's presentations, with
Gisele Bundchen closing the Balenciaga show with a top that was
part grey wool ski sweater and part black satin blouse.
That modern ski chalet mood infused the collection from
Artistic Director Alexander Wang, who used zippers, hems of
leather and perforated fabrics to bring a sportswear feel to the
couture house's ultra-modern silhouettes.
Barbara Bui presented a cozy collection of cable-knit
ponchos and sweaters in winter white, although her
midriff-baring black cropped jackets were more downtown than
alpine.
And at Balmain, designer Olivier Rousteing took inspiration
from Africa in a leopard-infused collection that transformed his
models into modern Masai goddesses.
With cargo pants front and centre, Rousteing combined khaki
leather and suede in a warrior-inspired looks, complete with
armour-like tunics cinched at the waist, and intricate and
elegant roped creations.
While black tends to predominate in most fall-winter
collections, splashes of colour emerged in unlikely
combinations. Mustard and leopard combos at Carven, the
unexpected spring-like lavender at Nina Ricci, the pink, yellow
and navy florals at Dries Van Noten or Dior's maroon juxtaposed
with fuchsia, all provided a jolt.
That maroon colour cropped up repeatedly during the week,
including at Chalayan and at Rick Owens, where the programme
notes described the shade as "dried blood."
Despite the front-row stars, the crush of photographers and
the glamourous catwalks that make fashion week what it is, sales
of French ready-to-wear are expected to shrink for the seventh
straight year in 2014, according to estimates from the French
Fashion Institute.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
