By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Jan 22 Butterfly show-girls fluttered
down the Jean Paul Gaultier catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, as
the French designer transformed his haute couture gowns into
delicate ethereal creations with silky wings in multicoloured
hues.
Never one to eschew drama, Gaultier added volume to sleeves
and collars, bodices and skirts to create magnificent,
light-as-air wings in silks, organzas and crisp cottons for his
Spring/Summer 2014 collection.
During a trip to London, mounted butterflies in a shop
caught the designer's attention, fuelling his imagination, he
said.
"I was thinking about colours and fabrics and what they
could be and then I kept seeing the shape (of the butterfly) and
saw that it could be a body - everything was like a dress,"
Gaultier told reporters after the show at his design studio.
The modest and always-affable Gaultier said his creations,
beautiful though they are, could not compete with Nature.
"What's incredible are these blue butterflies, they're
almost metallic blue and then on the back they're almost
leopard. It's stunning."
Ruffled wings on silk organza dresses in sky blue and Indian
rose had a petal-like fragility, while an asymmetrical gown
erupted in a flourish of blue, green, purple and black over one
shoulder.
A va-va-voom skirt in vermillion with a dramatic flared hem
was sewn from a delicately woven cable that recalled a butterfly
net. The netting also showed up at the front of a dramatic
Persian blue gown, creating a dramatic peek-a-boo.
The Paris shows, which run through Friday, are a
high-profile showcase for a select group of couture houses who
still employ highly skilled artisans to sew each garment by
hand.
Haute couture - which due to its prohibitive cost is worn by
only a few hundred of the richest women around the world - has a
minimal effect on a luxury brand's sales, but is a major
marketing driver for the $275 billion global luxury industry.
Gaultier is majority-owned by Spanish family luxury group
Puig.
WOMEN WITH A PAST
Though butterflies were the inspiration of the show, the
all-black, femme fatale looks that began the show could well
have been inspired by a more sinister insect - the Black Widow.
"There's a little sexiness in it, but elegant and chic and
very, very couture," Gaultier said.
Gaultier, who actively embraces street culture and revels in
a certain seedy sensibility, injects every collection with a
hint of impropriety.
Inspired at various junctures throughout his career by
sailors, Gypsies, circus performers and strippers, Gaultier
creates clothes for women who look like they have a past.
Fittingly, the raven-haired burlesque artist Dita Von Teese
sashayed down the runway in a Monarch butterfly corset made of
satin, organza and black velvet to close the show.
"She's beautiful. She's the perfect butterfly," said
Gaultier. "She's marvellous. She has the exact shape of a
butterfly."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Stephen Powell)