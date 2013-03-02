* Electric show offers array of fabric and feels
* Graphic prints, rocker styles feature in collection
* Industry in slump, economic malaise weighs
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, March 2 Jean Paul Gaultier served up a
fun, funky patchwork of outfits for his ready-to-wear fashion
show in Paris on Saturday where a heavy emphasis on leather and
rocker chic added to the anything goes Bohemian style.
Gaultier is a designer with many ideas in his head. His
2013/2014 autumn/winter season fashion show was no exception,
where models sporting punky mullets evoked Ziggy Stardust with
long, form-fitting jackets, gold lame leather pants or 1970s-era
dresses.
The show evoked a late 60s televised variety show, with a
backdrop of red, black and white block screens spelling out the
designer's name in big letters, and accompanied by a 80s
soundtrack from the Eurythmics to David Bowie to The Clash.
"I was playing with the idea of patchwork of fabrics, and
with the hair I wanted patchwork as well," Gaultier said after
the show. "It gave a David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust element, but
more slender, fine with a masculine element."
In rich hues of brown, bronze, aubergine and black, the
patchwork idea was literal. One multi-coloured dress featuring a
side slit up to there was sewn together from an array of luxury
fabrics, including velvet, embroidered cloth and sequins.
The idea was an extension of what Gaultier explored during
his haute couture show in January where Rajasthan-inspired
patchwork featured prominently.
The ready-to-wear shows largely determine what will be on
department store racks and trendy boutiques the following
season. In Paris, they follow on the heels of haute couture, the
creme de la creme of fashion shows where only a select group of
luxury names, including Gaultier, are allowed to show.
FUN AND FANTASY
Fashion brands are concerned over weak European economic
health that has crimped spending, yet the best-known luxury
houses are still protected by demand from wealthy buyers in
Asia, the Middle East and Russia.
Sales in France's 11 billion euro women's ready-to-wear
industry fell last year by 2.8 percent and a similar drop is
expected for 2013, according to the French Fashion Institute
(IFM), which would mark the sixth year in a row of lower sales.
But at Gaultier, majority-owned by Spanish family luxury
group Puig, worries over the state of the economy didn't get in
the way of fun and fantasy on a nippy night in Paris.
The black, red and white seen on the onstage screens made
their way into fabric, which evoked stills from photoshoots.
"I went with graphic elements, like Polaroids where you see
different poses, I thought make a print very figurative,"
Gaultier explained. "Everything is graphic, graphic - we are in
a graphic era."
A silhouette of 1920s star Louise Brooks featured on the
back of a black swing coat, while a flowing, see-through purple
dress was paired with a structured, no-nonsense white military
coat.
Leather was scrunched into oversized collars and paired with
wool shrugs, a chic muumuu with one exposed shoulder made an
appearance, and a shiny black dress worthy of Studio 54 featured
a plunging neckline and plenty of attitude.
Gaultier, possibly influenced by the chilly temperatures
enveloping Paris in recent weeks, presented various stylish
looks with built-in hoods. Pulled up, they provided a cosy, warm
body armour for the models.
"It's like a warrior with a strong silhouette - like a
shell," said Gaultier.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Stephen Powell)