PARIS, July 8 With sparkling sequins, shimmering
beading and full skirts, Lebanese designer Elie Saab presented
dresses fit for princesses at his haute couture show in Paris on
Wednesday.
A favourite among Hollywood actresses, Saab is known for his
delicate, feminine designs and use of intricate embroidery in
his gowns often seen on the red carpet.
Inspired by his early work in the 1990s, the designer, who
opened his couture atelier in Beirut at the age of 18, opened
the show for his autumn-winter 2015/16 collection with gold
floaty dresses adorned with embroidery depicting foliage and
other motifs.
While gold was the recurrent colour, the palette also
included shades of pink, blue, and taupe before moving onto
darker tones.
Saab mixed both high and low necklines among the gowns,
which had straps, short or flowing sleeves, empire lines or full
skirts. Some were cinched at the waist with slim belts. He used
printed silk organza, lace as well as mink detailing.
Models wore golden accessories including tiaras, some of
them made as laurels, over their loose locks.
Paris Haute Couture week, where some of the world's best
known designers showcase luxurious clothes, runs until Thursday.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in Paris; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London)