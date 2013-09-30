* Spring/Summer show features airy looks at Paris Opera
* Daisies take centre stage with lightweight jacquards
* Fluidity, transparency at play for ready-to-wear
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Sept 30 Transparent fabrics, fluid shapes
and a smattering of daisies took to the runway at Stella
McCartney's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris on Monday, as
the British designer sought inspiration in easy, airy looks for
summer.
McCartney is known for an understated approach, and her
Spring/Summer 2014 collection unveiled in the ornate setting of
the Opera Garnier for Paris Fashion Week did not waver from
familiar terrain.
Whether light-as-air low-slung trousers, slip dresses that
floated or half-transparent skirts, the clothes in neutral
shades as well as navy, rust and black were cut away from the
body, imparting fluidity and fun.
Daisy prints, similarly used in the designer's latest
sportswear collection for Adidas unveiled earlier
this month in London, took centre stage. Coat dresses, bustiers,
and dresses with plunging necklines carried the tiny flowers in
prints of black and white or red and white.
And for those who cannot get enough of spring flowers,
McCartney paired a simple red and white daisy short-sleeved top
with a flared skirt - covered with roses.
"There was a lot of handiwork, devores, jacquards,
embroideries, tons of different ways to manipulate fabric,"
McCartney told Reuters TV after the show, pointing to an
embellished crocodile pattern as one example.
One goal was to make jacquards, textured fabrics whose
intricate raised patterns often impart a heavy feel, "really
light and airy, which isn't so easy to do, and giving them a
summer touch."
In some of the most modern, streamlined looks, McCartney
played with transparency and opacity, offering up skirts and
dresses whose lower halves were see-through silk organza, bound
loosely to the rest of the garment with a shiny satin strip.
Paired with body-hugging tops in cap sleeves, the looks
paired sporty with chic.
The Stella McCartney brand is part-owned by luxury group
Kering, formerly known as PPR. The company does not
break out sales results of its smaller brands but said in July
its overall luxury sales rose 9.4 percent in the second quarter
on a comparable basis.
As at nearly every show, the designer's father, former
Beatle Paul McCartney, arrived late and sat in the front row,
clapping loudly at show's end.
"I'm proud of every collection, because she was my little
baby in arms and she's fantastic now," he said.
"I don't know much about fashion but I know what looks good.
And this looks good."