PARIS Dec 18 French fashion label Isabel Marant
is in preliminary talks with Eurazeo to sell a
controlling stake to the private equity firm, sources close to
the matter said on Friday.
Isabel Marant, a Parisian brand set up in 1994 and still in
the hands of its eponymous founder and associates, is estimated
to generate annual sales of close to 200 million euros ($216
million), according to one of the sources.
Eurazeo has been holding discussions with Isabel Marant for
several weeks but a deal is not imminent, another source said.
The private equity firm is still conducting due diligence and a
deal may take a few weeks, if not months, to materialise, that
source said, adding that it was not certain to go ahead.
Isabel Marant, known for its modern, urban style, raised its
profile in 2013 when it produced a collection for fast-fashion
retailer H&M. It has 19 boutiques worldwide and makes
the bulk of sales from wholesellers such as department stores
and multi-brand stores.
Isabel Marant is keen to raise capital to expand its global
footprint and widen its ranges of products such as leather
goods, one of the sources said.
Eurazeo has made many investments in the fashion and luxury
industry in recent years. In September, it took part in a fund
raising round for online, second-hand, luxury retailer Vestiaire
Collective and last year took a 10 percent stake in Spanish
fashion label Desigual.
Eurazeo has made sizeable profits by investing in Italian
luxury down jacket maker Moncler, which floated on the
Milan stock exchange two years ago.
Isabel Marant and Eurazeo declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)