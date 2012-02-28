MILAN Feb 28 Designers at Milan Fashion
Week stitched velvet roses and gilded threads on embroidered
winter fabrics seeking to lure the kinds of consumers who can
still afford to splash out on luxury clothes during a period of
financial austerity across Europe.
Salvatore Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani,
Prada and other top Italian labels showed off their
tailoring skills this week in an effort to delight the
billionaires from China to Russia whose spending has so far
shielded the luxury industry from the effects of a euro zone
debt crisis that has shattered global market confidence in a
number of countries.
Designer Massimiliano Giornetti created velvet knee-high
boots with hand-stitched embroidery for his Salvatore Ferragamo
autumn/winter 2012 show. Models walked in bare-shouldered
dresses in a gilded room at the Milan stock exchange, where
Ferragamo floated last year.
"I saw a new Renaissance in Milan this week," Barbara Atkin,
Vice President of Fashion Direction at Canadian retail chain
Holt Renfrew, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Dolce &
Gabbana show. "Designers elaborated special fabrics to create
works of art that cannot be copied by street fashion."
Fashion duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana sewed golden
embroidery and printed little cherubs for a Baroque-inspired
show, which had top celebrities Helen Mirren and Monica Bellucci
transfixed under rows of flowery chandeliers.
The designers, who have dropped their edgy D&G brand to
focus on their top line, wove in tapestry motifs, floral prints
and velvet devore into their collection.
"This is modern-day romanticism," creative director Frida
Giannini said.
Three-dimensional flowers added a romantic allure to Gucci's
sexy evening dresses, with micro crystals sewn by hand. Feathers
in iridescent green shone among brocades and silks.
Miuccia Prada, one of the most innovative fashion names,
looked back to the early 1970s with sleeveless coatdresses in
vintage three-dimensional prints and crystal embroidery.
"When I cite the past, I cite moments," Prada said at the
presentation of an exhibition which will see her creations and
those of Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli on display at the
Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May.
The designer, who is also an art lover, hosted an elegant
lunch with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour in a ballroom of
Milan's Royal Palace.
ECCENTRIC ELEGANCE
Macrame and velvets adorned androgynous looks at Giorgio
Armani, who showed Bermudas peeking out from underskirts in
bright fuchsia, red and orange sequins.
In sharp contrast with the vertiginous heels seen this week,
Armani delivered flat, pointed shoes.
"I am sure I will sell 99 percent of this collection", the
designer said after his show, remembering what fashion buyers
also care about. "Luxury must be wearable," he said.
Roses came back to form a tiger-print carpet at Roberto
Cavalli, but were also at the last collection of Belgian
designer Raf Simons for Jil Sander.
Sander showed sophisticated coats in pastel colours and
geometric cuts but the biggest applause was for Simons, whose
departure has fuelled industry speculation about a possible move
to Dior.
Metal mesh and silver chains triumphed at Versace, where
platinum-blond designer Donatella Versace created shiny body
armour for medieval warriors. Byzantine crosses were embroidered
or printed on black for a Gothic look.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Paul Casciato)