* Belgian designer Raf Simons quits label
* Simons future unclear despite Dior rumours
MILAN, Feb 24 German designer Jil Sander
confirmed on Friday that she is returning to the label she
created 40 years ago, fuelling industry speculation about the
possibility that outgoing creative director Raf Simons could
wind up at Dior.
"I am very happy and excited to be back. It feels like
coming home after a brief journey," minimalist Sander said in a
statement called "Jil Sander is back".
Known for her innovative looks in the 70s, Sander left the
label after Prada took control in 1999. She briefly
returned under Prada but eventually left for Uniqlo, a street
fashion brand. Sander's appointment will start on Feb. 28.
"The Jil Sander brand is ingrained in my very being,
naturally, my vision of sophisticated, truly modern design
stayed with me, as vivid as on the first day," Sander said.
Simons has frequently been mentioned as a candidate to
replace disgraced designer John Galliano as creative director at
Christian Dior. Gallliano departed after he was caught
on a widely distributed videotape drunkenly proclaiming his
affection for Hitler and hurling racist insults at patrons in a
Paris bar.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group which
owns Dior, has so far declined to comment on the timing of
Simons's departure from Jil Sander.
DIOR CHALLENGE
Simons, emerged as an innovative Belgian menswear designer
and joined Jil Sander in 2005. If he took over at Dior, industry
insiders speculated that Simons would be responsible for its
ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.
"If Simons joins Dior, he could do a good job because his
minimalist style is very different from the opulence of Dior,"
Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua told Reuters. "It would
be an intriguing challenge," he said.
Last month, Dior shrugged off talk about who might succeed
Galliano.
Japanese fashion conglomerate Onward Holdings, who
bought the Jil Sander brand from British private equity firm
Change Capital Partners in 2008, said the return of Sander will
help foster a long-term growth.
"Jil Sander's human passion and visionary strength are a
priceless force for the future of our company", Jil Sander's
Chief Executive Alessandro Cremonesi said in a statement.
