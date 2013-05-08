NEW YORK May 8 Controversial fashion designer John Galliano, who was fired by Christian Dior over his anti-Semitic tirades, lost another job after Parsons The New School for Design canceled his workshop because he refused to have a "candid conversation" with students about his career.

Last month, the college booked the shamed British designer, once one of the most revered talents in the fashion world, to teach a workshop called "Show Me Emotion." His hiring drew complaints from some students who said the school should not employ someone convicted of a hate crime.

The school announced on Tuesday that the class had been canceled.

"An important element of the planned workshop with John Galliano was a candid conversation about the connection between his professional work and his actions in the world at large," the design school said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we could not reach consensus with Mr. Galliano on the conditions of this conversation, and the program could not move forward," the school said.

A spokeswoman for Parsons would not comment further on the disagreement, or whether the complaints, including an online petition against Galliano's visit with over 2,000 signatories, affected the decision.

Liz Rosenberg, Galliano's publicist, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

In 2011, a French court convicted Galliano for making "public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or ethnicity" after two episodes at a café near his Paris home in which he used anti-Semitic slurs while arguing with other customers. The court gave him a suspended fine of 6,000 euros ($8,000), which he will have to pay only if he is convicted of a similar offence.

Before his trial, a video of a third episode was published by a British newspaper in which Galliano could be seen drunkenly taunting people at a nearby table, saying, "I love Hitler, and people like you would be dead," and calling them ugly. Dior fired him from his position as creative director shortly afterwards, and he was shunned by many prominent people in the fashion world.

Galliano apologized to the court for his behavior, and said he had since sought for treatment for alcohol and sedatives to which he said he was addicted and which he partly blamed for the outbursts.

Since his downfall, Galliano designed a wedding dress for the model Kate Moss, and, earlier this year, spent several weeks working at Oscar de la Renta's studio in New York, preparing for de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show in February.

Before cancelling the class, Parsons said it believed Galliano, 52, "has demonstrated a serious intent to make amends for his past actions." (Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Bernard Orr)