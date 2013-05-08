By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 Controversial fashion designer
John Galliano, who was fired by Christian Dior over his
anti-Semitic tirades, lost another job after Parsons The New
School for Design canceled his workshop because he refused to
have a "candid conversation" with students about his career.
Last month, the college booked the shamed British designer,
once one of the most revered talents in the fashion world, to
teach a workshop called "Show Me Emotion." His hiring drew
complaints from some students who said the school should not
employ someone convicted of a hate crime.
The school announced on Tuesday that the class had been
canceled.
"An important element of the planned workshop with John
Galliano was a candid conversation about the connection between
his professional work and his actions in the world at large,"
the design school said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we could not reach consensus with Mr.
Galliano on the conditions of this conversation, and the program
could not move forward," the school said.
A spokeswoman for Parsons would not comment further on the
disagreement, or whether the complaints, including an online
petition against Galliano's visit with over 2,000 signatories,
affected the decision.
Liz Rosenberg, Galliano's publicist, did not respond to
requests for comment on Wednesday.
In 2011, a French court convicted Galliano for making
"public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or
ethnicity" after two episodes at a café near his Paris home in
which he used anti-Semitic slurs while arguing with other
customers. The court gave him a suspended fine of 6,000 euros
($8,000), which he will have to pay only if he is convicted of a
similar offence.
Before his trial, a video of a third episode was published
by a British newspaper in which Galliano could be seen drunkenly
taunting people at a nearby table, saying, "I love Hitler, and
people like you would be dead," and calling them ugly. Dior
fired him from his position as creative director shortly
afterwards, and he was shunned by many prominent people in the
fashion world.
Galliano apologized to the court for his behavior, and said
he had since sought for treatment for alcohol and sedatives to
which he said he was addicted and which he partly blamed for the
outbursts.
Since his downfall, Galliano designed a wedding dress for
the model Kate Moss, and, earlier this year, spent several weeks
working at Oscar de la Renta's studio in New York, preparing for
de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show in February.
Before cancelling the class, Parsons said it believed
Galliano, 52, "has demonstrated a serious intent to make amends
for his past actions."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Bernard Orr)