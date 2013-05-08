(Adds Galliano spokesman comment)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK May 8 Fashion designer John Galliano,
who was fired by Christian Dior over his anti-Semitic tirades,
lost another job after Parsons The New School for Design
canceled his workshop because they could not agree on conditions
for a "candid conversation" with students.
Last month, the college booked the British designer, once
one of the most revered talents in the fashion world, to teach a
workshop called "Show Me Emotion." His hiring drew complaints
from some students who said the school should not employ someone
who had been convicted of a hate crime.
The school announced on Tuesday that the class had been
canceled.
"An important element of the planned workshop with John
Galliano was a candid conversation about the connection between
his professional work and his actions in the world at large,"
the school said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we could not reach consensus with Mr.
Galliano on the conditions of this conversation, and the program
could not move forward," the school said.
A spokeswoman for Parsons would not comment further on the
disagreement or whether the complaints, including an online
petition with over 2,000 signatories against Galliano's visit,
had affected the decision.
Liz Rosenberg, Galliano's publicist, said in an email on
Wednesday, "John will not be commenting nor will I on his
behalf. So sorry."
In 2011, a French court convicted Galliano for making
"public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or
ethnicity" after two episodes at a café near his Paris home in
which he used anti-Semitic slurs while arguing with other
customers. The court gave him a suspended fine of 6,000 euros
(US$8,000), which he will have to pay only if he is convicted of
a similar offence.
Before his trial, a British newspaper published a video of a
third episode in which Galliano could be seen taunting people at
a nearby table, saying, "I love Hitler, and people like you
would be dead," and calling them ugly. Shortly thereafter, Dior
fired him from his position as creative director, and he was
shunned by many prominent people in the fashion world.
Galliano apologized to the court for his behavior and said
he had since sought treatment for alcohol and sedatives to which
he said he was addicted and which he partly blamed for the
outbursts.
Since his downfall, Galliano designed a wedding dress for
the model Kate Moss, and, earlier this year, spent several weeks
working at Oscar de la Renta's studio in New York, preparing for
de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show in February.
Before cancelling the class, Parsons said it believed
Galliano, 52, "has demonstrated a serious intent to make amends
for his past actions."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Bernard Orr)