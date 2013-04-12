By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, April 12 Thierry Andretta abruptly left
Lanvin as managing director this week after failing to agree on
the French brand's growth strategy with its controlling
shareholder, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
His departure marks the second time in four years the brand
has lost its managing director over strategic issues.
Lanvin said in a statement Andretta had resigned for
personal reasons but declined to elaborate.
Lanvin's controlling shareholder, Taiwanese media magnate
Shaw-Lan Wang, was not available for comment.
One of the sources said Andretta had failed to agree with
Wang over the company's future development and had handed in his
resignation after the company's board meeting on Monday, held to
approve the group's annual results.
A second source confirmed Andretta's departure on Monday
over strategic differences, saying the issues had been brewing
for several months.
"This is a difficult job," the second source added,
referring to Andretta's position.
Prior to Andretta, Lanvin was headed by Paul Deneve, who
left the company in 2008 citing strategic differences and who is
now chief executive of Yves Saint Laurent, owned by PPR
. The group plans to change its name to Kering in June.
Andretta's departure comes as global sales growth in the
luxury market is forecast to slow this year after enjoying a
strong rebound since the financial turmoil of 2008.
Consultancy Bain & Co has forecast sales growth for the
global luxury market of between 4 and 6 percent between 2013 and
2015, after growth of 5 percent last year and 13 percent in
2011, measured at constant exchange rates.
Lanvin, which runs 38 boutiques worldwide, has been
investing in opening shops using its own cash and planned to
continue doing so, Andretta told Reuters in an interview on Feb.
13.
Founded in 1889, Lanvin, known for its audaciously-cut silk
evening dresses adorned with chunky jewels, has been one of
France's fastest-growing fashion brands.
Under Andretta's four-year stewardship, Lanvin's sales
nearly doubled to 236 million euros ($309 million) and now
yields operating margins of between 10 and 12 percent.
The luxury executive ran Celine at LVMH in the
late 1990s and spent several years at Gucci Group, the old name
of PPR's luxury arm, before joining Lanvin in January 2009.
Lanvin Finance Director Michele Huiban will manage the
business until a replacement for Andretta is found.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)