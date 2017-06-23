LONDON, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leading shoe
and designer clothing labels including Nike and Puma have made
progress in tackling forced labour in their leather supply
chains but could do more to address the issue at tanneries and
ranches providing hides, according to a study.
It raised particular concern over China's largest shoe
retailer, Belle International, which failed to provide any
information on its leather supply chain in a survey and made no
commitments for improvements.
The survey of five footwear and five luxury clothes brands
was done by KnowTheChain, a resource for businesses and
investors wanting to address forced labour within their supply
chains.
It said information from the 10 companies generally revealed
very little on how - apart from auditing suppliers - they
addressed forced labour risks in countries which produce hides,
process leather and manufacture leather goods.
But it singled out Adidas for praise, saying the German
sportswear manufacturer had trained tanneries in Taiwan and
China on how to deal with forced labour risks, and was taking
steps to address risks at hide suppliers in Brazil and Paraguay.
Belle, which sells both its own brands and international
brands, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Poor working conditions in leather supply chains have been
well documented over the years, with evidence from countries
like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India revealing abusive practices
including child labour, the study said.
It noted that workers at shoe factories in China - the
world's largest footwear producer - had reported being forced to
work overtime. Punishments for those who refused included having
allowances docked or demotion.
The study said forced labour was a significant problem on
cattle ranches in Brazil, the world's largest hide-producing
country, with young men ending up in debt bondage after being
brought to plantations by labour brokers.
"We believe that all companies in our case study either
source or potentially source hides from Brazil and/or produce
leather goods in China, thus are exposed to countries where we
know forced labour risks are the greatest," the report said.
However, it said footwear brands were generally making
headway, partly because of increased scrutiny.
Nike, the largest of the five footwear companies, was
praised for leading the way in disclosing information on the
workforce in its supply chains.
The study also highlighted Puma's grievance mechanisms set
up for workers at suppliers in China, which include an SMS
service and another via a popular social media network.
KnowTheChain called on companies to join forces to eradicate
forced labour across leather supply chains, and suggested they
collaborate with industries outside the sector such as meat
companies and other users of leather like the car industry.
(Reporting by Emma Batha; Editing by Astrid Zweynert
@azweynert.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)