By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 London Fashion Week has
sharpened its business focus over the past few years to usher in
a new generation of fashion designers who blend creativity with
a healthy dose of commerce.
Long known as the little sister to Paris, Milan and New
York, London is fast becoming the place to build a successful
fashion business and is home to leading brands like Burberry
, Vivienne Westwood and Paul Smith.
The emergence of a new generation of commercially savvy
designers has made the city a key destination for global brands
and retailers wanting to pair up with designers on projects
ranging from soft drinks packaging to dolls' accessories.
London Fashion Week is estimated to bring in around 100
million pounds ($155 million) worth of orders each season,
according to the British Fashion Council.
This year has seen more tie-ups with non-fashion brands,
such as Sophia Webster's work with toymaker Mattel on
designing a range of shoes for Barbie dolls, and a J.W. Anderson
collaboration with Diet Coke - to name but a few.
Webster, who showcased a collection of colourful patterned
heels and sandals at a mermaid-themed presentation, said she had
been approached by Mattel to design a new Barbie range.
"It was my dream collaboration, it's a perfect fit for my
brand. It's definitely a good way to reach a wider audience,"
she told Reuters.
Such projects help generate funds to invest in fledging
businesses and raise designers' profiles among a range of new
audiences.
"It is very important and it is very contemporary so I think
it is an interesting way to get the finance capital whilst also
saying something different," said Claudia D'Arpizio, a partner
at luxury goods consultancy Bain and Company.
Scottish designer Holly Fulton, who showcased a colourful
collection of denim jackets, high waisted jeans and tailored
dresses with printed floral motifs at London Fashion Week, said
collaborations have been an integral part of her business.
"My aim has always been to have longevity in the brand," she
told Reuters backstage at her show. Fulton recently collaborated
with Unilever on their Simple skin care range, and in
the past has worked with jewellery firm Swarovski.
"You have to run a valid and viable business to be able to
fund the collections and to make something that has legs."
The British Fashion Council has played an integral part in
helping designers to capitalise on their creativity by running
mentoring programmes, setting up online information on how to
run a business and helping to secure funding and sponsorship for
new brands.
"It helps you because you can approach a much wider client,"
said Turkish designer Bora Aksu. "The people who cannot afford
your brand or if it's not in their platform can suddenly can
reach your product and can get to know you."
Veteran designer Jasper Conran who has successfully
collaborated with British retailer Debenhams for more than 20
years, said such tie-ups were just good business practice.
"Don't forget money is the thing that fuels design. It needs
it. It needs a lot of it," said Conran, who clothed his models
in loosely fitted trousers and cotton sundresses featuring
abstract prints in an array of green shades at his catwalk show.
"When I started, it was very tough ... (but) I don't think
there is any scepticism now."
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Ros
Russell)