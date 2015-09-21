By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, Sept 21
LONDON, Sept 21 When Christian Murphy was
looking for a location to build a knitwear manufacturing company
a year ago, he decided that London's reputation for building
luxury brands made it the ideal place to start his new business.
The founder of Albion Knitting Company, with clients like
LVMH, Gucci and Richemont Group, is back in
London after 18 years in China, and aims to offer something
different to the plethora of young UK designers: a factory on
their doorstep.
"I thought it would be unique to be able to build a knitting
company that could be on the doorstep of that creative hub and
could give the designers the opportunity to just to get on the
tube and be in a first class knitting facility," he told
Reuters.
Demand for British-made luxury goods is growing as consumers
- particularly the Chinese who account for 30 percent of the
global luxury market according to luxury goods consultancy Bain
and Company - grow more demanding about the heritage and
provenance of products.
Over a quarter of British consumers have also said they
prefer buying British brands when purchasing fashion and
footwear products, according to a report by research firm
Mintel.
Knitwear designer brand John Smedley, which makes all of its
clothing in Britain, is another company betting on a resurgence
in British textile manufacturing, which has seen output rise in
the first half of the year, according to the Office of National
Statistics.
It has even relaunched its womenswear collection to build on
the success of its British-made clothing.
BETTER END RESULT
The textile manufacturing industry had been in steady
decline for three decades as firms opted for the competitive
pricing of China and India. But it is slowly returning to growth
as more businesses start to explore their domestic options.
From a designer's perspective, manufacturing in Britain can
be both beneficial and a challenge. British manufacturers can
offer shorter lead times on orders as well as cost savings on
transportation and materials.
"I think it's important to look at what is already there,"
Scottish designer Holly Fulton said, speaking backstage after
her London Fashion Week show.
"Because we are quite small, we are not doing huge runs of
production. It also allows you a value opportunity to work
one-on-one with manufacturers which I think gets you to a better
end result."
But it can present many challenges as well, from not being
able to find specific skills needed for production to a simple
lack of investment in machinery.
"It's really hard to find skilled workers in terms of doing
the embroidery (in the UK), and that we will have to outsource
to China or India," said designer Judy Wu, speaking ahead of a
business forum on Shanghai and London.
The British Fashion Council (BFC) runs programmes to
encourage their designers to source and manufacture more of
their collections in the UK, but CEO Caroline Rush said there
was a lack of transparency that made it hard for designers to
manufacture in Britain.
"It's a complex part of the industry, said Rush.
The BFC, which provides booklets, reports and guides for
designers to learn how to work with manufacturers, is aiming to
create a database to help connect the two groups.
Replacing an ageing workforce also remains one of the
biggest challenges in helping Britain's textile manufacturing
industry regain its former glory.
"You do need that bigger level of support from the
government," said Jess McGuire Dudley, Head of Marketing at John
Smedley.
"If there was something they could do to help subsidise
people while they are on apprenticeships or subsidise companies
so that they are able to offer more apprenticeships, I think
that would be really helpful."
"There's simply not enough programmers for the work that
industry could do or could grow towards," said Murphy, who lost
out on hiring one candidate when they were offered twice as much
in salary from a manufacturer in Vietnam.
"It is very difficult for us to compete for these kind of
skills against big Asian operations."
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)