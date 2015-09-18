LONDON, Sept 18 London kicked off five days of
catwalk shows and presentations on Friday, with a new car park
venue adding an urban twist to the glitz and glamour of fashion
week.
With New York shows wrapped, fashionistas descend on the
British capital for the next leg of spring/summer 2016
collections.
This season, they head to the Brewer Street Car Park, a
white and green art deco building, in central Soho - temporarily
cleared of vehicles - to see designers' latest offerings.
The fashionistas themselves stopped traffic in the area on
Friday, with passersby scrambling to get a glimpse of them.
The British Fashion Council (BFC) says about 100 million
pounds ($160 million) worth of orders are placed at London
Fashion Week.
"We are excited to be in Soho because it's thought of as the
creative village of the West End," BFC Chief Executive Caroline
Rush said.
Among the first to present their creations was Turkish
designer Bora Aksu, whose models wore delicate lace and chiffon
dresses, teamed with sheer capes and tailored jackets.
Aksu said he drew inspiration from his childhood summers
spent near Izmir. He used silk, tulle and organza on dresses in
shades of pale pink, yellow and orange.
"The garden was full of orange trees, pomegranate trees,
lemon trees so I wanted to bring all that freshness and colours
into the collection," Aksu said.
Earlier, veteran designer Zandra Rhodes held a presentation
for a collaboration with Kraftangan Malaysia to promote
Malaysian textiles. Models wore colourful visors, flowing
kaftans and full skirts in shades of pink, cobalt and orange.
The global luxury goods market is expected to "sustain a
steady momentum" with up to 4 percent growth - at constant
currency levels - this year, according to consultancy Bain & Co.
London Fashion Week runs until Tuesday with Burberry,
Vivienne Westwood, Red Label and Topshop among the brands
showing their collections.
(1 US dollar = 0.6393 British pound)
(Reporting By Li-mei Hoang; Additional reporting by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)