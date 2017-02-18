LONDON Feb 18 British designer Jasper Conran
reworked classic masculine looks for his latest womenswear
collection at London Fashion Week on Saturday, presenting a
clean-cut line of coats, skirts and dresses.
At a fashion show held at the luxury Claridge's hotel,
models strutted down the catwalk in a range of outerwear
including parka, mackintosh, bomber, quilted, biker and
sheepskin jackets as well as duffle, pea and suede coats.
Conran presented V-neck, T-shirt, print, fringed sequin,
banded and tunic dresses in materials that ranged from mohair to
cotton and organza.
Slim trousers slit at the bottom came in mohair and wool,
while straight skirts to the knee were in leather, hair-on-calf
or layered organza. They were worn with banded vests or boxy
tops.
"What I have been working with is what I would call
familiar, the things that (are) menswear classic," the designer
told Reuters backstage.
"I've been working with that and re-proportioning and
rethinking and reworking and re-fabricating those so it's the
familiar but it's unfamiliar."
Conran used a colour palette of chocolate, berry, navy,
greens, cream, black and white with dabs of scarlet, orange,
pink and royal blue bursting through the collection.
"It's... exciting juxtapositions of colour -- so classic
colours, berry colours, browns and greens and then vibrant
colour," he said.
For accessories, footwear was flat, with knee-length boots
and loafers in mainly dark colours.
London Fashion Week, during which designers are showcasing
their autumn/winter 2017 womenswear creations, runs until
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Jane Witherspoon;
Editing by Helen Popper)