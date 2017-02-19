LONDON Feb 19 British designer Anya Hindmarch
offered a colourful Scandinavian-inspired selection of women's
accessories for next winter at London Fashion Week on Sunday,
presenting a luxurious array of satchels, handbags, outerwear
and shoes.
On a catwalk made to look like a snow-covered mountain,
models wearing furry hats and goggle-like glasses descended from
a peak carrying bags with colourful handwoven leather straps,
structured backpacks as well as small purses.
The bags were adorned with an array of clipped-on
decorations including colourful garlands, sparkly butterflies
and layered hearts.
Hindmarch used suede, vegetable tanned leathers and
long-haired shearling for her creations, which came in pinks,
blues, mustard yellow, browns and grey.
Models were dressed in playful chunky knits over shorts or
in wool and felt coats and capes with colourful furry collars or
panels. Furry shawls were tied on top of some outfits.
"Autumn Winter 2017 explores the contrast between the
romanticised notions of winter and wanderlust and the darker
motifs found in Old Norse folklore," Hindmarch said in
shownotes.
"This has been explored through modern interpretations of
traditional leather craft techniques, including Scandinavian
Kurbits and complex hand-woven leatherwork."
For footwear, Hindmarch paired embellished clogs with furry
insides, sandals and creeper shoes with socks. There were also
furry slippers on show.
On Saturday night, Italian fashion house Versace's Versus
diffusion line presented a mix of leather jackets, skirts and
slim trousers as well as looser sporty outfits.
Models wore cropped and padded jackets, knits bearing the
brand's logo, A-line and wrap skirts, sheer and slit dresses.
Zips adorned jackets, trousers and dresses in a line in mainly
black and burgundy, with bursts of bright pink and blue.
"Fashion has the power to send out a message of hope and
unity, especially to the new generation," designer Donatella
Versace said in a statement.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Additional reporting by
Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Mark Potter)