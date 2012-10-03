* Louis Vuitton to move into stationery
* Will sell pens in one shop only at first
* Move should help retain brand's exclusive edge
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 3 Louis Vuitton is branching out into
luxury pens and stationery as the upmarket leather bag maker
looks for new ways to retain its exclusive image, after it
launched high-end jewellery and hired an expert to create a
perfume.
The world's biggest luxury brand by sales, owned by LVMH
, aims to start selling alligator-skin fountain pens,
customised writing paper and brightly coloured inks in time for
Christmas, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.
"Press releases should be sent out in about a month," one of
the sources said of the new business.
Louis Vuitton, which like many of its luxury sector peers is
facing slower growth in big markets such as China, will take on
penmakers Montblanc and S.T. Dupont, albeit
on a small scale at first.
Its new collection of leather goods such as pen holders and
writing pads also means the brand will be invading the turf of
Hermes, which has been trying to rebuff approaches
from 22.6 percent-shareholder LVMH.
Louis Vuitton's sales, estimated by analysts at 6.5 billion
euros ($8.4 billion), or more than double that of Gucci
, the world's No.2 luxury brand, are forecast to reach
12 billion within 5-7 years.
Its size and growth mean it must balance the need to retain
its exclusive image with selling big volumes, analysts say.
One analyst said the new luxury items - such as Baccarat
crystal ink wells - combined with the fact that the range would
initially only be sold in one shop, would help retain the
brand's exclusive image.
"Getting into writing instruments could help Louis Vuitton
protect its position at the very high end of the market," the
London-based analyst said.
The pens, stationery and luxury writing items will first be
sold in a new outlet on the boulevard Saint-Germain in central
Paris, which is due to open this month after delays.
The site is sandwiched between the tourist hotspots Cafe de
Flore and Cafe Les Deux Magots, made famous by the philosophers
and writers among their clientele in the 1940s and 1950s, and
which now award literary prizes every year.
The site will first be used for art exhibitions and cultural
events on writing and travel. It will later sell pens and
stationery, one of the sources said, adding that Louis Vuitton
also wanted to open similar shops dedicated to writing in Tokyo
and New York.
LUXURY INVASION
Sales assistants in the nearby Louis Vuitton boutique
confirmed the brand would start selling writing instruments soon
but declined to be named or give details.
Spokeswomen for Louis Vuitton and LVMH declined to comment.
The Saint-Germain area where Louis Vuitton is expanding is
seen as the capital's literary centre and many publishers still
have their main offices there.
But the area is increasingly being invaded by luxury brands
like Burberry and Ralph Lauren, which recently
opened a store there, next to Emporio Armani and Berluti.
Louis Vuitton will also take over another site adjacent to
its existing shop, freed up by medal, watch and jewellery maker
Arthus-Bertrand, which had been there since 1890, but has moved
further down the road.
"The entire shop will eventually be completely redone," one
employee in the Louis Vuitton shop said.
Louis Vuitton, originally a luggage maker, branched out into
ready-to-wear clothing under designer Marc Jacobs in 1997.
On Wednesday, Louis Vuitton presented its new spring/summer
collection in the courtyard of Paris's Louvre museum.
The show, which featured 1960's-inspired short tunics and
shoes, played on Louis Vuitton's classic check motif, in white
and canary-yellow using shimmering and transparent fabrics.
"You have to surprise and amuse, otherwise you become
boring," Marc Jacobs said after the show, part of Paris Fashion
Week which ends on Wednesday.